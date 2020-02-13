In a segment that airs on Wednesday, late-night TBS presenter Samantha Bee speaks with three historians in the House of Representatives battle for President Donald Trump’s indictment, praising them: the first female impeachment managers, or, as she says, women managers. (In the clip, the representatives in question appear to be less than impressed with the label.)

Full Frontal presenter felt it was important to speak with representatives Zoe Lofgren from California, Sylvia Garcia from Texas and Val Demings from Florida, she told TheWrap Tuesday because “they did an incredible job”.

“Obviously,” she said, “we didn’t get the result we all hoped for, but there are three incredible women who did a very difficult case in front of an audience of deeply – people who weren’t deeply involved in the process – argued. ” And I think they argued their case incredibly well. “

The segment’s style was undeniably “full frontal,” with representatives being presented more like famous sports heroes than elected officials. Bee nodded to the funny presentation and said, “We knew the material was a little shaky, so we’re always looking for fun ways to do things.”

Trump’s acquittal in the Senate trial “felt like a pretty epic defeat,” Bee said, which helped to take up “the mythology of sport.”

The representatives, she added, are unfamiliar with pop culture references, but they all used sports analogies when speaking, so the design was a “natural fit”.

What she learned from the segment, Bee said, was surprised that the impeachment managers themselves were surprised by the final trial results.

“If you want to fight, if you want to become a prosecutor, or if you want to fight such a case, you have to be optimistic that you have a chance to win the argument. You know what I mean? “She said.” You really have to believe deep inside your body that there is a chance that you will get senators at your side. Otherwise you would feel hopeless every day. “

Bee admitted that she sees situations as half empty, but she will take her optimism with her if she continues to do “full frontal” during the election season.

“If I can change my perspective, I have to hope that change is possible, and you have to remember that we have a chance to make a difference. This is our last chance to make a difference, and a big chance if we treat it properly. It’s a great opportunity to make the changes that we really need. We just have to believe that it is possible and do the right thing. And by doing the right thing. I mean, lag behind who is the candidate on election day, ”she said, already gathering voters behind the one who is challenging the now acquitted Trump.

