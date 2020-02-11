advertisement

The Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Apex Council has decided to wait until the end of the miserable season in Mumbai before considering the future of Vinayak Samant, the senior team’s senior coach.

Since the Mumbai team ended a vain season, ended without a trophy and did not qualify for the Ranji Trophy Knockouts for the second consecutive season, some members of the Apex Council discussed the issue, although the item was not on the agenda.

There was debate as to whether Samant, who was named a last-minute resort and whose mid-season appointment had been questioned by a group of high-ranking players, was relieved immediately after the Ranji Trophy game against Madhya Pradesh, which started in Wankhede should become stadium on Wednesday, or his contract should be kept until May 31.

It was then decided that the Apex Council would take a full inventory of Mumbai’s mediocre season next week and accordingly make a decision about Samant’s future.

On the other hand, the Apex Council accepted the resignation of Jayesh Dadarkar, head coach of Mumbai Women. A group of senior team members had filed a complaint against Dadarkar, accusing the coach of giving preferential treatment to a number of players. A disciplinary committee had been formed last week and had listened to the trainer.

Annoyed by the treatment he had received, Dadarkar had submitted his resignation letter, but in a written response to the Disciplinary Commission, expressed his desire to continue his four-year tenure as head coach of the women. But the Apex Council decided to accept Dadarkar’s resignation.

In the meantime, a notice of all eight T20 Mumbai franchises has been submitted to the Apex Council. Sportstar understands that all team owners had asked for Probability Sports Pvt. Ltd. – to keep a private company, to which the MCA has outsourced the T20 league – away from the T20 league. Instead, the owners wanted to deal with MCA directly.

However, after the MCA signed a five-year contract with Probability Sports by 2023, the matter faded into the background.

