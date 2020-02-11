advertisement

Sam Smith will be releasing a new single this coming Friday and is sampling the 2001 cult film “Donnie Darko”.

“ To Die For ” is described as a “ sincere soothing ballad ” which sees Smith partnering up again with regular collaborator Jimmy Napes and the Stargate production team.

It opens with a sample of the film’s dialogue directed by Richard Kelly, who was one of Jake Gyllenhaal’s first major roles.

Smith said, “The release of this song is going to be wild – I feel like it comes from one of the deepest parts of me. I wrote this with Jimmy Napes and Stargate in Los Angeles during a period of self-discovery and heartache. This is for all the lonely hearts out there on another Valentine’s Day xx“

Smith’s last release was “How Do You Sleep?” From last summer. and a cover of “I Feel Love” by Donna Summer, as well as a joint release with Normani, “Dancing with a Stranger”.

It was released this Friday, February 14, so watch this space.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZyBaFYFySk [/ integrated]

