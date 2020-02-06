advertisement

“ Spider-Man ” and “ Spider-Man 2 ” honestly wrote the plan for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it today.

The mix of humor, sincere emotion, recognition of the format itself, all of it – it was all there, ready to be played over and over again in the past decade. So it’s normal for Sam Raimi to go back to the thing he helped shape.

Variety reports that Sam Raimi is in final talks to direct “ Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness ” after Scott Derrickson stepped out of this old chestnut, creative differences. Raimi hasn’t made a film since the bust of 2013, Oz, The Great & Powerful, but he did have a helping hand in the likes of Ash Vs. Evil Dead ‘, Greg Kinnear’s TV show’ Rake ‘ , and producing the likes of ‘Crawl’, ‘Don’t Breathe’ and “Ash Vs.” above. Evil Dead’.

Based on what we know so far about “ Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness ”, Raimi is the perfect choice to manage it. On the one hand, he has an innate understanding of horror and goes beyond censors. For example, Doc Ock’s birth scene in ‘Spider-Man 2’ is a vintage Raimi horror – and it works in context too.

Not only that, Raimi has years of practice working with large studios and directing strange ideas throughout the process, so he is exactly the kind of talent that Disney could face. On top of that, ‘Doctor Strange’ was a beautiful but average film and the character is capable of much stranger stories, much more (expect it) stranger than the one we had.

In short, this is one of the best news to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a while, so hopefully it will connect and stay.

‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness’ is scheduled for May 7, 2021.

