Sam Raimi helped establish the modern superhero genre with the Spider-Man trilogy.

Director Sam Raimi helped create the modern superhero genre with Sony’s “Spider-Man” adaptation from 2002 and the following two sequels. Now the filmmaker of “The Evil Dead” is reportedly in talks with Marvel Studios to direct “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (Via Variety).

The film, which is slated to begin on May 7, 2021, was originally directed by Scott Derrickson. Last month, however, it became known that Derrickson, director of “Doctor Strange” (2016), has left the sequel due to creative differences. He remains the executive producer of the project.

“Doctor Strange” is based on the famous Marvel comics series and plays Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role as magician. The box office grossed $ 677.7 million worldwide, and the Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects was awarded.

The sequel, which is slated to begin production in May, will be more of a horror than the first film. Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will play an important supporting character and the film will build on the events in Olsen’s Disney + series “WandaVision”, which will be released on the streaming platform in December.

Raimi is a key figure in creating the design for the modern superhero film. With his trilogy “Spider-Man” Sony managed to get Peter Parker on the screen after decades. The camp and animation that had previously defined the genre in favor of a superhuman, large-budget spectacle based on the relatable human condition as a teenager were over.

The first two films have been widely praised and the trilogy has raised nearly $ 2.5 billion worldwide.

Raimi has “Godzilla”, “King Kong” and “Them!” Called his favorite childhood films and said such classic monster films influenced his Spider-Man trilogy.

“These films influenced me a lot and I also loved the hammer horror films,” he said. “But I was more influenced by Stan Lee’s comic books and the great artists like John Romita and Jack Kirby, who told stories with pictures that had a real, exaggerated presentation. I tried these types of pictures in this Spider-Man Films to bring to life. “

Raimi’s career break occurred in 1981 with “The Evil Dead”, the supernatural horror cult classic that produced two sequels and a new start in 2013.

