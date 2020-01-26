advertisement

Sam Mendes was named Best Feature Film Director of 2019 by the Directors Guild of America, who presented his annual awards on Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton in Los Angeles.

The victory makes the “1917” director a leader in the Oscar race for the best directors. Coupled with his film’s victory at the Producers Guild Awards last week, the drama from World War I is the favorite for the title of best picture winner.

Mendes defeated his Oscar nominees Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”) and Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”) and Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”).

The DGA Award is one of the most reliable Oscar predictors. The winner has won the Best Director Oscar for the past six years in a row, 15 times in the past 16 years and 62 times in 71 years.

In addition, the film, whose director has won the DGA in the past, has a more than 75 percent chance of winning the Oscar for Best Picture, but that number has dropped recently. The two awards have only coincided twice in the past six years, with “The Shape of Water” two years ago and “Birdman” in 2014. The other three years, Alfonso Cuarón won the DGA and the award for best director for ” Gravity “. Alejandro G. Iñárritu for “The Revenant”, Damien Chazelle for “La La Land” and Cuarón again for “Roma”, while the best picture Oscars for “12 Years a Slave”, “Spotlight”, “Moonlight” and “Green “Were awarded book”.

Alma Har’el, one of three directors in the first film category, won for her work on “Honey Boy”, while Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert won the documentary award for “American Factory”.

Bill Hader won the comedy series award for the “Ronny / Lily” episode of his TV series “Barry”. The award for the drama series went to Nicole Kassell, one of two directors who were nominated for various episodes of “Watchmen”, or a limited series award went to Johan Renck for “Chernobyl”.

Don Roy King won the award for directing an episode of “Saturday Night Live” for the fourth time in a row, while James Burrows and Andy Fisher received the award for “Live in front of a studio audience”: Norman Lears “All in the Family” and ” The Jeffersons’. “

The DGA is the third of the four major Hollywood guilds to announce their awards. The Screen Actors Guild awarded “Parasite” their Ensemble Acting Award, while the Producers Guild selected “1917” as the best-produced film of 2019.

The last of the big guilds, the Writers Guild, will announce their awards on February 1st.

Here’s the full list of Directors Guild Award nominees. Winners are identified by **WINNER,

motion pictures

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917” ** WINNER

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Feature film for the first time

Mati Diop, “Atlantics”

Alma Har’el, “Honey Boy” ** WINNER

Melina Matsoukas, “Queen & Slim”

Tyler Nilson & Michael Schwartz, “The Peanut Butter Hawk”

Joe Talbot, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

documentary

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, “American Factory” **WINNER

Feras Fayyad, “The Cave”

Alex Holmes, “Maiden”

Ljubomir Stefanov & Tamara Kotevska, “Honey Land”

Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang, “One Child Nation”

Dramatic series

Nicole Kassell, “Watchmen”, “It’s summer and we’re running out of ice” ** WINNERS

Mark Mulod, “Succession”, “This is not for tears”

David Nutter, “Game of Thrones”, “The Last of the Starks”

Miguel Sapochnik, “Game of Thrones”, “The Long Night”

Stephen Williams, “Watchmen”, “This Extraordinary Being”

Comedy series

Dan Attias, “The wonderful Mrs. Maisel”, “It’s the sixties, man!”

Bill Hader, “Barry”, “Ronny / Lily” ** WINNERS

David Mandel, “Veep”, “Veep”

Amy Sherman Palladino, “The Wonderful Woman Maisel”, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”

Dan Palladino, “The wonderful Mrs. Maisel,” Wonderful radio “

Films for television and limited series

Ava DuVernay, “When You See Us”

Vince Gilligan, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film”

Thomas Kail, “Fosse / Verdon”, “Nowadays”

Johan Renck, “Chernobyl” ** WINNER

Minkie Spiro, “Fosse / Verdon”, “All I care about is love”

Jessica Yu, “Fosse / Verdon”, “Fame”

Variety / conversation / news / sports – regular timed programming

Paul G. Casey, “Real Time with Bill Maher”, “1730”

Nora S. Gerard, “CBS Sunday Morning”, “40th Anniversary”

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, “A. Ocasio-Cortez; Incubus”

Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live”, “E. Murphy; Lizzo” ** WINNERS

Paul Pennolino, Christopher Werner, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, “SLAPP Suits”

Multitude / conversation / news / sport – specials

James Burrows, Andy Fisher, “Live in front of a Norman Lear studio audience” All in the Family “and” The Jeffersons “** WINNERS

Spike Jonze, “Aziz Ansari: Right Now”

Stan Lathan, “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”

Linda Mendoza, “Wanda Sykes: Not Normal”

Glenn Weiss, “The 91st Annual Academy Awards

Reality programs

Hisham Abed, “Queer Eye”, “Black Girl Magic”

Jason Cohen, “Encore !,” “Annie” ** WINNER

Jon Favreau, “The Chef Show”, “Hog Island”

Ashley S. Gorman, “First Responders Live”, “103”

Patrick McManus, “American Ninja Warrior”, “1116 Las Vegas National Finals Night 4”

children’s programs

Dean Israelite: “Are you afraid of the dark?”

Jack Jameson, “Sesame Street Special for 50th Anniversary”

Luke Matheny, “Ghostwriter”, “Ghost in Wonderland, Part 1”

Amy Schatz, “Song of Parkland” ** WINNER

Barry Sonnenfeld, “A series of unfortunate events”, “Penultimate Danger: Part 1”

Fredrik Bond (MJZ)

“Lighter than Air”, HP Elite Dragonfly – Media Monks

“Take it easy”, Coca-Cola Light – Ingo

“Nap”, iPhone – Apple

Spike Jonze (MJZ) ** WINNER

“Dream it”, Squarespace – Squarespace

“The New Normal”, Medmen – Mecanism

Mark Molloy (smuggler)

“Underdogs”, Apple – Apple

Ridley Scott (RSA Films)

“The Seven Worlds”, Hennessy X.O. – DDB Paris

Dougal Wilson (Furlined)

“Train”, AT&T – BBDO NY

