Sam Mendes won the Best Feature Film award at the Directors Guild Awards last night, placing him in the lead for the gong for Best Director at the Oscars in a few weeks.

Mendes was pitted against Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon Ho, Martin Scorsese and Taika Waititi for the best feature film, but won for ‘1917’.

The DGA is one of the most precise identifiers of the best director at the Oscars, having missed it only seven times since the start of the DGA in 1948. To put this in percentage, the DGA have an accuracy of 90.28% for predict the best director at the Oscars.

In the TV categories, HBO won most of the major awards. Bill Hader won the award for best comedy series for “Barry”, while Nicole Kassell and “Watchmen” won the award for best drama series. Johan Renck and ‘Chernobyl’, for their part, won the prize for best TV movie / mini-series.

Right now, ‘1917’ has won the Producers Guild Award, a good indicator for the best film, and now for the best director, with Joaquin Phoenix and Reneé Zellwegger winning the SAG for best actor and best actress. You can be almost certain that this is how they will play the night of the Oscars.

