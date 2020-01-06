advertisement

When it comes to making theater films today, Mendes suggests epic films like his “1917”.

After the release of Sam Mendes’s “American Beauty” in 1999, the mid-range satire earned $ 356.3 million at the box office worldwide. With a thought-provoking screenplay and outstanding performances, the film won five Oscars, including “Best Film”. Back then, it was exactly this type of film that guaranteed widespread cinema release – which is no longer the case as Netflix continues to release prestigious films such as “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story”, while cinema-goers increasingly prefer franchises.

But Mendes said he would not be disappointed if American Beauty received a limited release before falling on a streamer like Netflix, since such a platform would mean that his film could be seen by millions.

The director spoke behind the scenes of the Golden Globes after his latest film “1917” received the award for best film, Drama and Mendes the award for best director. This film, an epic First World War story that is said to look as if it had been shot in a shot, will be released in a major movie on Friday by Universal Pictures.

Mendes expressed optimism about the state of the film industry and said that the filmmakers had to bear the burden of ensuring that original films stayed in the cinema.

“It is up to the filmmakers to make films that need to be shown on a big screen,” he said. “I think what’s important is that filmmakers are ambitious and use the tools of cinema, surround sound, Imax … and every fiber of their being to write big stories for big screens.”

This creates films that the audience has to see because if they don’t buy a ticket, they miss a cultural moment, Mendes said.

“1917” is currently screened in 11 cinemas and, after its release last week, has earned $ 2.3 million.

As the best feature film in the film, Drama Win is a perfect microcosm of the industry today. It competed against four other films in the most prestigious category in the world: Warner Bros. ” Joker ”, which further proves that comic films based on established characters are the world’s most lucrative with $ 1.06 billion Movies belong gross. The other three films are originals and all were released by Netflix: Martin Scorsese’s mob epic “The Irishman”, Noah Baumbach’s acclaimed “Marriage Story” and the prestigious “The Two Popes”.

The company’s strategy is often to debut a film at a film festival, release it for less than a month, and finally publish it on the streaming service, where the vast majority of viewers watch it.

The category is very different from the one 20 years ago when “American Beauty” took home the best feature film, Drama Golden Globe. It was against four other films, all of which were distributed by major studios.

