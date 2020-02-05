advertisement

Country singer-songwriter Sam Hunt drops his second album “Southside” on April 3rd and announced the Southside Summer Tour 2020 with Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest and a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus.

The excursion begins on May 28 in Charlotte, North Carolina and ends on September 19 at the FivePoint Amphitheater in Irvine and on September 24 at the North Island Credit Union in Chula Vista.

Tickets will be sold on Friday, February 14th, at 9:00 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

The 35-year-old former college football player and Georgian-born led the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio in 2019 together with Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean. Before his debut album “Montevallo”, which was released in 2014 with the singles “Leave the Night On”, “House Party”, “Take Your Time” and “Break Up in a Small Town”, Hunt had already written hits for other artists like Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Billy Currington and Reba McEntire.

He has won several awards, including American Music Awards, CMT Music Awards, and Teen Choice Awards, and has received multiple nominations for Grammy Awards, Country Music Association Awards, and Billboard Awards.

During an interview before joining Stagecoach in 2019, Hunt said he loved the diversity of the festival. When he performed at the festival in 2016, he released rappers G-Eazy, pop star Bebe Rexha and Long Beachs Snoop Dogg. When Hunt heard that EDM artist Diplo was playing the official stagecoach after party on the Palomino stage last year, he was on stage with him for “Body Like a Back Road”.

“I love it,” Hunt said in an interview. “I’ve always been a proponent of merging traditional genres and looking for ways to collaborate with artists outside of the genre. I think it’s great that Stagecoach has taken up this idea of ​​bringing these worlds together. I think people hear everything more than ever because we all have access to all the music that is available out there. I think our taste has expanded. It is a natural development to let artists work together as they are now. “

Although he hasn’t released an album in nearly six years, he has released several singles, including “Downtown’s Dead”, “Body Like a Back Road”, “Kinfolks” and “Sinning With You” to be recorded on the new album.

