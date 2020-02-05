advertisement

Today’s Outlander Countdown goes much further! We’re only a week and a half away from airing new episodes, and it’s enough to say that we’re pretty excited about what’s ahead.

The first video we see below is another closer look at the upcoming story for a Jamie Fraser who is in an extremely difficult situation. The good news is that he’s going to work to make Fraser’s Ridge the best community there can be, and he’s starting to bring all parts of his life together. He is now in a place where he can be a husband, a father and a fighter for those who need him.

The video also reminds us so clearly of the important oath Jamie took to make sure he could get Fraser’s Ridge at all – and his desperation to ensure that Murtagh would be fine. You can see him do what he can to make sure Duncan Lacroix’s character is out of sight and mind. If that happens, it means the British are not reaching him. We believe that Jamie wants to do everything in his power to ensure that he doesn’t lose the ridge, but that he also ensures Murtagh’s safety. It’s a difficult balancing act, but he’ll probably do what he can to keep him going.

advertisement

Would you like more insight into Outlander videos? Then take a look at our trailer analysis for season 5! Once you do that, make sure subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then and then you see our show playlist. We will have more news.

In the meantime, you can also see a new teaser that offers an expanded look at the key art with Caitriona Balfe’s character. It reveals the concept of taking risks and tempting fate. In season five, she realizes that she may have to violate the history books a bit to protect those she loves – and this in turn could be a balancing act in itself. (Do you feel a trend this season?)

Similar news – Find out about Outlander and the upcoming story now

What do you want to see most when it comes to Outlander Season 5?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Be sure to stick with it if you want a different insight into the Starz drama. (Photo: Starz.)

Just try to stop them. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/nWtHSuuTtF

– Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) February 5, 2020

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKUz8k1UOi0 (/ embed)

advertisement