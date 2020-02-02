advertisement

Outlander Season 5 will premiere on Starz on February 16 – the wait is over! Just imagine it like this – in two weeks you will have the chance to see all of our well-known favorite faces in the series again. You will also love hearing some memorable quotes from Jamie Fraser. Isn’t he one of the most quotable men on TV?

Would you like more news about Outlander in video form? Then be sure subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then visit our full show playlist.

Well, TV Guide’s new video could be the perfect way to remember just how citable Jamie really is. This is one of the most entertaining videos we have seen this year. In it, Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin are asked to choose whether a quote comes from a famous Disney character or from Sam’s character himself. Some of these decisions are pretty difficult! You have done a good job of putting together a few questions that will scare you off, especially since they sound like things Jamie would say. It is understandable that Caitriona, Richard and Sophie were not quite perfect with their record. Richard and Sophie didn’t come in until the end of season two.

advertisement

As we get a little closer to the show’s release date, we hope there are some other ways to have some fun with the cast. This will most likely enrich the experience of the show. It’s also a nice reminder that the team is still having a lot of fun with the topic and these promotional tours – which we know are sometimes quite lengthy. To think that for season five has to start really seriously.

Hopefully here are many wonderful moments when it comes to the cast and crew of the Outlanders.

Similar news – Be sure to get more Outlander news right now!

What do you want to see most in Outlander’s fifth season?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also make sure you get some other news about this series. (Photo: Starz.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKUz8k1UOi0 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4a3FGwlAYqk (/ embed)

advertisement