In this issue of Outlander Notes, you’ll learn all about Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. Plus awards shows! Even though they may not be directly related to the Starz range today, it is still some exciting news.

Let’s start with Sam Heughan – if you missed it, the man behind Jamie Fraser hosted the Critics’ Choice Awards last night. You can watch a clip below with the actor and Alison Brie joking that there are “weak links” in some ensembles. It may not be that Sam wins an award, but we are very happy to see Sam at least at an awards ceremony. Remember that he hasn’t always had a chance to celebrate some People’s Choice victories in the past, and the same goes for the rest of the cast.

As for Caitriona Balfe, there is some exciting news today as her new film Ford vs. Ferrari has received a handful of Oscar nominations! Caitriona raised the news in an Instagram post (see below) – she wasn’t the recipient of a nomination herself, but it’s an incredible thing … and one that inspires us for all of her upcoming roles.

Something else we should point out to you now if you didn’t know it – tomorrow is Starz’s day at the TCA Winter Press Tour! For this reason, we have the opportunity to learn a lot of news and highlights. Be sure to return to the latest discussions …

