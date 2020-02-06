advertisement

Sam Edelman appointed his very first president with the appointment of John McPhee. He will report to Sam Edelman, founder of the Caleres brand.

McPhee joins the company from Herman Miller Retail, where he has served as President and COO since 2010. Before that, he was President of Design Within Reach before it was taken over by Herman Miller.

McPhee will partner with brand founder Edelman to support its efforts to premium the brand by focusing on key areas such as finance, inventory management and retail stores. The addition of McPhee, the company says, enables Edelman to focus on product development and marketing.

“With Sam and John, we now have a successful blend of complementary skills for the Sam Edelman brand,” said Diane Sullilvan, CEO, President and Chairman of Caleres. “I am thrilled to have John join us and I look forward to the momentum that the combination of John and Sam and the rest of Sam’s team will bring to our business.”

Edelman said: “John is exactly the partner I was looking for. Not only does he have in-depth knowledge of working in a listed company, he also has entrepreneurial experience that is essential to keep up with our consumers. Together, I expect additional success because I trust his business acumen and commitment to brand integrity. “

McPhee added: “Sam is an icon in the shoe industry. I look forward to working with him and working with the Sam Edelman team to drive further success through a tireless focus on operational excellence, superior products and deep customer loyalty. “

