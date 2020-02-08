advertisement

Amazon’s “Daisy Jones & the Six” adaptation has found its Billy Dunne.

“The Hunger Games” alun Sam Claflin has joined the series as the main male actor opposite the previously cast Riley Keough.

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s hit novel 2019, “Daisy Jones & The Six” in the 1970s focused on a fictional rock band that made its debut in the LA music scene and beyond, eventually becoming one of the most legendary bands in the world World. Claflin’s character is the band’s charismatic front man Billy, whose increasingly complicated feelings for bandmates and songwriting partner Daisy (Keough) threaten to change his life.

Also read: Riley Keough starred in Amazon’s “Daisy Jones and the Six”, “Niki Caro to Direct”

“Mozart in the Jungle” – Alum Will Graham is the executive producer and showrunner of the musical. “Mulan” and “Whale Rider” helmets Niki Caro will stage several episodes and executive products.

“Daisy Jones & The Six” is produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion as Executive Producer. The series is a co-production by Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine.

