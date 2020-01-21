advertisement

On his second day of racing in 2020, Sam Bennett took his first win of the season when he set off on the opening stage of the Santos Tour Down Under in Tanunda. Bennett got a perfect head start from his new Deceuninck QuickStep team, and while rival Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) gained a slight advantage when he started his sprint first, Bennett had the strength to finish flawlessly over half a wheel.

“I would be lying if I said I hadn’t felt the pressure to get that first win,” the Carrick-on-Suir driver said afterwards. “I am very happy that today it reached the very first stage of the first (STAGE) race of the season. I cannot thank my incredible teammates enough because the result is due to their incredible performance. “

Bennett’s victory is his first stage win on the Santos Tour Down Under and catapults him into the lead. In the overall standings, he is now four seconds ahead of Philipsen and six seconds ahead of third-placed Erik Baska (Bora-hansgrohe).

Bennett switched to Deceuninck-QuickStep over the winter to appear as number one sprinter. He had played the second violin with his predecessor Bora-hansgrohe, but will have priority in the Belgian squad. He was supported in the final by his teammates, with Kiwi Shane Archbold and Dane Michael Mørkøv completing the final.

“The team is very confident in me and the way they drove was incredible and gave me great confidence,” said Bennett, the Irish national champions. “There is a lot of experience in this squad that they showed today. Everyone did a fantastic job and played a great role, held me in position and made sure that I was where I needed to be to fight for victory.

“The week has just started and I hope that further good results will follow soon.”

He is the first Irish driver to lead the Santos Tour Down Under, the season’s first WorldTour race. Wednesday’s leg spans 135.8 kilometers between Woodside and Stirling and has a final that Bennett might like again.

Santos Tour Down Under, Australia (WorldTour)

Stage 1 from Tanunda to Tanunda: 1, Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) 150 kilometers in 3 hours 28 minutes 54 seconds; 2, J. Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates); 3, E. Baska (Bora-Hansgrohe); 4, E. Viviani (Cofidis Solutions Credits); 5, A. Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation); 6, K. Halvorsen (EF Pro Cycling) all at the same time

Overall ranking after stage 1: 1, Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) 3 hours 28 minutes 44 seconds; 2, J. Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) after 4 seconds; 3, E. Baska (Bora-Hansgrohe) after 6 seconds; 4, D. Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) after 7 seconds; 5, J. Drizners (UniSA-Australia) at the same time; 6, C. Lawless (Team Ineos) after 8 seconds

Points classification: 1, Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) 15; 2, J. Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) 14; 3, E. Baska (Bora-Hansgrohe) 13

