Sam Bennett, who flew to Australia before his first races in the second half of January, is currently adapting to the hot weather conditions and refining his training before making his debut with his new team.

Bennett recently signed a two-year contract with the Deceuninck QuickStep team and will start at the Schwalbe Classic in Adelaide on Sunday, January 19. This event is a warm-up race ahead of the Santos Tour Down Under, which takes place from January 21st to 26th. He will then compete in Race Torquay on January 30th before Cadel Evans’ Great Ocean Road Race on February 2nd.

Bennett has had success in Australia in the past and will be happy to do so again, not least because a successful start with his new squad would be a great boost in confidence. The team is certainly the best team to help sprinters succeed, and Bennett is expected to have an even better season than 2019 when he celebrated 13 pro wins.

After the Australian event block, Bennett will take part in the UAE tour in late February and is a potential starter in Paris – Nice in early March.

