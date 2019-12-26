advertisement

In this year’s vacation special, TBS presenter Samantha Bee combined politics with music and targeted Fox News.

Bee started a song about Christmas, the “least terrible time of year”, and rhymed “legislative pause” with “stress reliever” before calling the “Abolish ICE Skaters”. The troop, dressed in Bee’s signature red blazer and blonde wigs, of course, got their name from calls to abolish immigration and customs control. Bee later tweeted the institution “loves to stomp on civil rights.”

advertisement

Also read: Samantha Bee calls on Democrats to appear in Fox News: “You just look stupid”

With a group of background singers and dancers, she praised the value of enjoying the short time in which no congress takes place, no major votes or rallies take place and “everything is bright and quiet … even if neo-Nazis visit mom. “

Bee also considered the “true meaning” of the holiday for a long time: “At Christmas we celebrate the birth of a man whose message was of radical goodness, a man who said:“ Whatever you do for the least, you do for me , “If you don’t do your best to show compassion for the poor, the weak, the sick and, yes, the immigrants, you’re going wrong for Christmas.”

She added: “Jesus loves me and he hates Fox News. Bye!”

Here at Full Frontal we love a musical number almost as much as I.C.E. loves to stamp on civil rights. Get involved in the Christmas holidays and listen to our opening number from the last Christmas on I.C.E. pic.twitter.com/fKbDNWer4x

– Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) December 26, 2019

advertisement