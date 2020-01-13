advertisement

Footy star Sam Burgess and his estranged wife Phoebe had some rare good news as they experienced a very public and sometimes difficult separation – the Sydney house they shared for almost four years was sold and they got a cool one $ 1.2 million profit.

The former mansion in Maroubra was bought under both names in early 2016 for $ 3.8 million.

No price was announced, but sources say the house was sold to a British expat for nearly $ 5 million, according to The Daily Telegraph.

A handshake sale on Christmas Eve was officially announced last Friday.

The bullish sale formalizes the pair’s split in October, which appears to be permanent this time.

The French provincial home on one of Lurline Bay’s most desirable streets was ranked the third most expensive sale by Maroubra without a seafront promenade in 2019.

It was marketed as “capturing the coastal breeze, the smell of salty air, and the incredible view of the coast”.

There was no comment from the family yesterday.

Ms. Burgess was mostly based on her parents’ farm in the southern highlands and occasionally published pictures of her children, one-year-old Billy Mark and Poppy Alice, who will be three years later this month, to their more than 80,000 Instagram followers.

Burgess, who grew up in West Yorkshire, rented from Coogee. He pleaded not guilty of intimidating his father-in-law on the Southern Highlands property last year.

He recently informed his 347,000 followers that he was working out of the field again with his beloved South Sydney Rabbitohs after being forced into early retirement due to a persistent shoulder injury.

There have been expectations for the likely listing for several months. The sale was secured by Ellison Zulian Property’s young real estate agent Josh Ellison, whose profile indicates that he was a member of the Rabbitohs under 20 team from 2014 to 2016. Josh’s father is Souths’ football manager, Mark Ellison.

The couple bought the house a year before the birth of their first child. They chose Maroubra rather than the Burgess Bondi Beach Apartment.

The couple, who had split up briefly in Christmas 2018 after three years of marriage, had also tried happier times to leave Maroubra and inspect a trophy house in Dover Heights.

– With additional reports from Briana Domjen

