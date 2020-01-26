advertisement

ROME – Voters in two Italian regions, Emilia Romagna in the north and Calabria in the south, went to the polls Sunday in local elections that could help push right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini to national power.

Both regions are currently controlled by the left, and while polls have predicted a right-wing victory in underdeveloped Calabria, the result in the north is far less certain and politically much more significant.

One of Italy’s wealthiest regions, Emilia Romagna is home to the Ferrari sports car and Parmesan cheese and has been a left-wing stronghold since World War II.

Salvini has spent weeks ruthlessly campaigning on the pitch and hopes that an upset victory for his League party and its right-wing partners would so destabilize the coalition government in Rome that it could collapse.

“If you give us a hand, we will go on Monday and demand early elections to give this country strong, coherent government,” Salvini’s ally Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Italy Brothers party, told a closing rally in Emilia Romagna on Friday.

Salvini’s anti-immigrant, anti-European message has resonated in the region during the campaign, especially in smaller towns and cities, as has his promise to cut taxes.

Underscoring his confrontational style of politics, Salvini caused a stir last week by ringing the telephone at a Tunisian migrant’s family’s apartment and in front of television cameras, asking if they were drug dealers.

Salvini served as interior minister until last August, when, in a rare reckoning, he left the government with the 5-Star Anti-founding Movement, waiting to push for a national election that polls predicted he would win easily.

Instead, the 5-Star teamed up with the center-left Democratic Party (PD) and threw it into opposition. Seeking to exact revenge and confirm his ascension to Italy, Salvini has since concentrated all his efforts on winning a number of local votes.

The DP has rejected suggestions that Sunday’s vote is a de-facto referendum for its often formidable coalition. It remains hoped that the high approval rating of her current governor, Stefano Bonaccini, will finally win the day.

“Salvini is trying to campaign for national issues because he has nothing to say about Emilia Romagna. He is using the vote for his personal purposes to oust the government, “Bonaccini told Reuters.

Voting in both Calabria and Emilia Romagna ends at 11am. (2200 GMT), when the first exit polls will be released. A final result from Emilia Romagna is expected early Monday. (Editing by Helen Popper)

