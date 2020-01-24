advertisement

They come from all over the world and will probably be there for six months.

They are the BlazeAid volunteers who have come to Kangaroo Island to help the farmers laboriously repair the fences destroyed by the bushfire.

BlazeAid crews also help farmers in the Adelaide Hills, where 270 volunteers are registered, and near Edithburgh on the Yorke Peninsula.

However, her work on AI will be the organization’s largest and most complex undertaking in South Africa. A six-man vanguard opened a camp in Parndana a few weeks ago after initial plans to build a base further west in Gosse were abandoned when the bushfire broke through the tiny community and broke out of the Western District Football Club.

media_cameraBlaze Aid volunteer Ross Murray works with Army reservists to replace farmer Josh Graham’s fencing around the property. Picture: Brad Fleet

After the fire that had raged on the island for weeks subsided, officials opened the gates to other volunteers last weekend to help make the trip across the island.

Coordinators Greg and Ann Stevens pictured set up the camp at the Parndana Sporting Club.

The North Haven couple expect their caravan to be at home for at least six months, as long as the work is done.

The sports club, home of the Parndana Roosters football team, now houses dozens of caravans, trailers, tents and bags.

Army reservists have also settled on the other side of the oval, and the two organizations are working together to help the islanders get back on their feet.

media_cameraBlaze Aid volunteer Ross Murray is working with Army Reservists to replace the camp fencing on Josh Graham’s property. Picture: Brad Fleet

Mr. Stevens said he answered calls from all over the world from people who wanted to come and help. There was even an indigenous training group from Broome in northern Washington that plans to travel more than 4,000 kilometers to join them.

Some volunteers stay for a day, others for months to help farmers remove the remains of thousands of miles of fences burned by the fire and build new ones.

Fencing is a priority for farmers to manage, feed and water animals that have survived the fire.

Steve Hewitt from the north of Gawler was one of the first to travel as part of the pre-crew and has visited many BlazeAid camps across Australia over the years. He said farmers, who are usually proud of their independence, sometimes hesitated to take help at first, especially from an organization composed mainly of older volunteers.

media_cameraRoss Murray is working on Josh Graham’s property. Picture: Brad Fleet

“But as soon as we start on a property and a farmer or two see what we are doing, the news spreads like wildfire that we can put up a good fence and get flooded with work,” he said. “People often ask me why I’m doing BlazeAid, and I always say that I do it because I’m selfish – it makes me feel good.

“If you go to a farm, especially on the first day, you will very often find a farmer who has kilometers of fencing and so many trees that you can tell from their body language that they are only beaten thoroughly. And you spend one Day, do a bit of cleaning up, maybe put up a little fence and only the change that happens in them in one day is something incredible. The rewards you get when you help the farmers are just incredible. The change their attitude … gives them optimism. “

In pictures: Kangaroo Island Bushfire Disaster

media_camera

Aerial photos of the Kangaroo Island brush fire at Parndana.

Picture: Tim Lawson @tmanadventure / Instagram

media_camera

On the Roland Hill Highway, CFS volunteers fight the fire front in light rain.

Picture: Brad Fleet

media_camera

CFS firefighters resting on Kingscote Oval after fighting the Kangaroo Island bushfires through the night,

Picture: AAP / David Mariuz

media_camera

On the Roland Hill Highway, CFS volunteers fight the fire front in light rain.

Picture: Brad Fleet

nav_small_leftnav_small_rightmedia_cameraArmy Reservists help with the removal of camp fences on Josh Graham’s property. Picture: Brad Fleet

The BlazeAid volunteers said they were blown away by the reception they received from the Kangaroo Island community.

A Parndana local had offered to pay a meal at the Parndana hotel once a week for each volunteer while the BlazeAiders were in town.

media_cameraBlaze Aid volunteers Greg and Ann Stevens lead the Blaze Aid operation at Parndana Football Club. Picture: Brad Fleet

BlazeAid was founded in 2009 by the Victorian couple Kevin and Rhonda Butler.

The charity has since spent more than 100,000 volunteer days helping more than 4,000 homes across Australia repair enough fences to get from Adelaide to Darwin and back.

media_cameraAustralian Army CH-47 Chinooks deliver hay bales to bushfire-hit farms on Kangaroo Island. Image: AAP Image / Delivered by the Department of Defense, Tristan Kennedy

Defense Force is happy to have the chance to support the recovery

No task is too small. No task is too small.

That is the ethos of the more than 600 Australian defense forces who participated in Operation Bushfire Assist on Kangaroo Island and in the Adelaide Hills.

Especially on the island, the army has left an impression that will live with the locals for years.

Hundreds of army vehicles, from Bushmen to bulldozers, were a common sight on local roads, khaki soldiers manned chainsaws and water pumps, and Chinook helicopters dropped hay bales to help farmers in remote areas.

Australian Army 5th Aviation Regiment media_cameraChinook helicopters have helped Operation Bushfire Assist 2019-2020 to quickly pick up and deliver hay to feed cattle in hard-to-reach areas on Kangaroo Island.

Major Trent Harron, the commander of the 10th / 27th Battalion emergency response teams on the island said his soldiers had a special relationship with the locals and were looking forward to being able to help wherever they could.

Major Harron, who recently returned to Iraq from a six-month assignment with Task Group Taji IX in northern Baghdad, said it was a reward to be able to help residents on home soil now.

media_cameraSgt Letiescha Frankcombe prepares meals in the makeshift kitchen of the Parndana football club. Picture: Brad Fleet

“As members of the Defense Force, we often focus very much on communities outside of Australia and on Australia’s interests abroad,” he said. “But we have a lot of sense in helping people at home.”

Soldiers, both full-time and reservists, have traveled from across Australia to participate in the recovery efforts.

Her responsibilities included delivering hay and water to desperate farmers, burying livestock and wildlife, cutting down fallen trees, supplying generators to local residents without electricity, and helping BlazeAid volunteers to remove and restore destroyed fences.

They also did some hard work by recovering a 300 kg bed for $ 27,000 that was used by a quadriplegic who was forced to move pianos for residents affected by the fire.

Army personnel manned the water pump at Parndana CFS station, helped evacuate residents in the event of a fire on January 9, and restored water supply after the island’s main water system was badly damaged.

Ross Murray, a volunteer at media_cameraBlazeAid, is working with Army reservists to replace the fencing around Josh Graham’s property. Picture: Brad Fleet

They caused outbreaks of fire, helped in the recovery and treatment of animals injured in the fire, and offered pastoral care to the residents to come to terms with the trauma of the fires.

An army reservist, a barista in his civilian role, even jumped behind the counter and helped make coffee when he noticed an employee under the pump in a cafe in Parndana.

They may not be tasks they have ever expected, but their crisis management training combined with the unique practical skills that only Army reservists can bring have made them perfect for the bushfire resumption effort.

“We were trained to work under time pressure with insufficient resources in harsh environments,” said Lieutenant Rob Main of Mount Gambier. “Here we have all the resources we can ask for, we are pressed for time and we have a strict environment.

“In reality we are very well prepared for such situations.

media_cameraCorporal Dan Conelly, a reservist of the 3rd Field Squadron, 10./27. Battalion of the Royal South Australia Regiment, is working to remove a burned tree from the access road to the local farm on Kangaroo Island.

We have plumbers, carpenters, engineers, and artisans so one of the people in the department can say, “I can fix it, sir,” and we do it every now and then.

“So we’re able to offer an incredible amount of skills.”

Sergeant Aaron Stevens, of the 9th Combat Service Support Battalion, grew up in the country of Victoria near Bendigo and was one of the first army personnel stationed on the island.

Because of his lifelong relationship with drought-stricken farmers, he took the chance to help and was overwhelmed by the welcome the islanders had given him and his colleagues.

media_cameraMajor Trent Harron talks to his crew every morning about the work ahead. Picture: Brad Fleet

“It was definitely the most satisfying thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “Just be out there, get this personal contact and see the impact we have.

“You join the army to go overseas and do your job, but we really do defend that. Getting out of here … it was absolutely amazing. If someone walks away and says I am not affected, it would be I am very surprised. “

Originally published as a volunteer army, hope builds up one after the other

