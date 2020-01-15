advertisement

Two men were convicted after using a crowbar to break into a hair salon and nearly £ 200 of hair products were stolen – over 18 months ago.

White’s Hair and Beauty owner David White, who has since sold the business, provided police with video surveillance of the incident, which took place on June 30, 2018.

But in May 2019, he was taken aback when the CPS said there was not enough evidence to lay charges against anyone.

This is despite the fact that blood samples were left on site, as well as photographs and video surveillance images.

The saga finally ended after Constandinos Kouroushi, 50, of Highfield Road, Groby and Matthew Lee Noble, 44, of New Fields Square, Leicester have now both been convicted of the crime.

Constandinos Kouroushi leaves the court in December

(Image: Leicester Mercury / Chris Gordon)

On December 17, Kouroushi pleaded guilty at Leicester Magistrates Court to a burglary master at the Station Road lounge, Glenfield and to a robbery officer, concerning two £ 360 exercises stolen from B&Q on the same day.

Noble initially pleaded not guilty on December 17, but appeared in Magistrate Court on January 9 and pleaded guilty to the burglary of the living room.

The court heard how around 30:30 on June 30, 2018, the owner of the hairdressers, Mr. White, received an automated call from his alarm company.

The prosecution, Kwok Wan, said: “The alarm at the address went off.

“Mr. White checked the live broadcast of CCTV and he could see glass on the floor and noticed that there was a damaged window.

“He went to the address and discovered that the window had been broken and that products had been taken.”

“It was a concerted attempt”

The court learned how Kouroushi entered the salon as an intruder and took two packages of conditioner, called “ Paul Mitchell Baby Don’t Cry, ” and seven “ GHD Split End Therapy, ” from worth £ 179.65.

Kouroushi tried to open the window with the crowbar and when it did not work, he broke the window.

The court also learned how Kouroushi arrived at the salon in a black car driven by Noble.

Matthew Noble arrives in court in December

(Image: Leicester Mercury / Chris Gordon)

Wan added, “It was a concerted attempt because he (Kouroushi) was holding a crowbar and wearing gloves and damaging the window.”

After the window was broken, video surveillance of the day also showed a black car driven by Noble going down the road, which stopped outside.

Wan said in court, “The car drives past and stops in sight and the other party (Noble) gets out of the car.

“They both look out the window and the other party gets back into the vehicle.”

Koroushi then returned to the store and picked up a number of items, before getting back into the car, which then drove off.

Wan told the court how Koroushi caused £ 1,000 damage to the building.

On the same day, Kouroushi entered a B&Q store, took two exercises worth £ 360, “made no attempt to pay”, and then attempted to exit through the emergency exit.

He was arrested by security, who removed the objects from him before he could leave.

What was said in the mitigation?

Sajid Munir, mitigating for Kouroushi, told the court how Kouroushi had battled heroin addiction in the past.

He said, “It was completely out of character and he is really ashamed of what he did.

“He recognizes the effect it has had on other people.”

Mitigating for Noble, Faye Darlison told the court how Kouroushi arrived at Noble’s home after following an “argument” with his partner.

She said, “He did not want any problems or difficulties and offered to take him (Kouroushi) home.

“On the way back, they stopped in the living room and he had no idea what his co-accused wanted to do.

“He accepts that he should not have been involved and wishes to apologize to the court and to the victims.”

She also explained in court how Noble was the only caregiver for her partner, who suffers from mental health issues and dementia.

What were the sentences?

Courts sentenced Koroushi to 26 weeks suspended prison sentence of 12 months. He was also ordered to work 250 hours of unpaid work and pay £ 1,047.62 in compensation to the owners, as well as £ 85 in legal costs.

David White in front of his living room

On December 17, the bench’s president, Helen Darling, declared that the magistrates had decided to suspend her sentence because of the progress made by Kouroushi last year with his addiction.

Noble was also sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. He was subjected to a curfew for three months, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £ 500.

“It is unfortunate that it took 15 months”

Following the hearing, David and Deborah White expressed their relief after the case.

David said, “I am really glad they went to court and there were convictions.

“If they do something else wrong, they will be in detention, so that’s fine.”

Deborah added: “It is unfortunate that it took 15 months to get to court, but we are glad that it did and it only happened thanks to social media and the press.

“We had so much support. We have had people who have sent us messages and called us from everywhere.

“We have friends everywhere to tell us that they saw our story in their newspapers.

“I’m just glad they didn’t make it.”

.

