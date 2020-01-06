advertisement

New research has shown that salmon smolts leaving the east coast of Ireland migrate north to leave the Irish Sea and not south to join their colleagues on the west coast. This new evidence came after researchers in the spring of 2019 tagged Smolts with coded acoustic broadcast tags in the Castletown and Boyne rivers in Co Louth.

Three of these marked salmon were recorded on listening devices in the coastal ocean as they headed north out of the Irish Sea towards the Atlantic.

One of the smolts was recorded in Scottish waters about 80 km north of the Inishowen Peninsula. This smolt had traveled an estimated 250 km in just over a month, one of the longest stretches taken by a salmon on the way to its food areas in the North Atlantic at sea.

Two more salmon smolts were found off the coast of Northern Ireland, confirming the fish’s migration north through the Irish Sea.

The study was conducted as part of the Compass project funded by the Interreg VA program of the European Regional Development Fund.

So far it has not been known whether juvenile salmon leaving Ireland’s east coast rivers pass the north or south coast to find their oceanic food grounds. These salmon also moved quickly off the coast and behaved very differently from sea trout that stayed closer to their spawning rivers.

The tagging program was developed by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI), Dr. James Barry and Dr. Richard Kennedy of the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute, who marked and analyzed the movements of 130 smolts as they left their birth rivers in spring 2019.

Local trout and salmon anglers from Dundalk and District helped install fish traps, and a network of acoustic receivers was moored on the seabed of Drogheda on the northeast coast to track the acoustic transmitters in the salmon.

Dr. Roche, senior research officer at IFI, commented the results as follows: “As salmon populations are declining in the northern hemisphere, we urgently need to determine their migration route and identify any issues that could affect survival along this route. This research marks an exciting milestone and will play a crucial role in supporting marine conservation. “

More information about this research and the Compass project can be found at compass-oceanscience.eu.

The team of the Trout Fishermen’s Association of Ireland before departure for the FIPS Mouche World Championship in Tasmania last month: Jonathon O’Grady, Frank Dempsey, Michael Drinan, John Buckley, Stuart McGrane, Campbell Baird and Seán Dempsey.

Irish take tenth place in the trout fishing championship

It was a very long journey, but the most beautiful, and we are proud to have represented our country on the fishing stage of the world. “After Ireland’s participation in the FIPS Mouche World Championships in Tasmania, team captain Stuart McGrane stated, Last month.

The team of five plus captain and manager Frank Dempsey traveled from Dublin to Dubai, then Melbourne and on to Tasmania, a total of 23 hours to take part in the brown trout fly fishing championships on three lakes and two rivers.

With 23 participating countries, the Irish team of John Buckley, Michael Drinan, Sean Dempsey, Campbell Baird and John O’Grady achieved a respectable 10th place overall, with John Buckley landing the heaviest trout in the championship. Spain, Czechoslovakia and Spain took the top three places.

Members of the Dublin Salmon Anglers’ Association enjoy the opening day in Islandbridge on the River Liffey.

Reluctant opening of the new fishing season

At the time of writing, we are still waiting for the first salmon of the new fishing season. Traditionally, the Drowes River in the northern region achieved this award on the opening day (January 1st), with the Liffey having less luck due to the initial closure and now being able to get caught and released in the lower area, which resulted in less fishing pressure. According to Shane Gallagher, the owner of Drowes, the fishery brought three catches and one lost fish.

It was similar with Islandbridge on Liffey. When the members of the Dublin Salmon Anglers’ Association met for dawn New Year celebrations, some anglers wet a leash, but to no avail.

However, this did little to dampen their spirits, and Wednesday was greeted with plenty of food and chat (and a drop or two from the nearby world-famous brewery) to brighten up an otherwise gloomy day.

On a positive note, more than 100 salmon passed the Islandbridge counter last month, including 10 during Christmas week. This comes from a reliable source.

angling@irishtimes.com

