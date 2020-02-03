advertisement

Paralympic snowboarder Andrew Macleod helped open the salmon season in historic Perthshire.

The Lewis-born star joined dozens of fishermen on the banks of the Teith River at Callander for a traditional “tight lines” ceremony.

He marked the new season by throwing a quaich of single malt in the waters during the secular celebration.

Macleod said the event highlighted the benefits that the outdoors can have for mental and physical health.

The Doune and Deanston Pipe Band led the annual parade of approximately 500 people across town to the river.

Defendant Christine Simpson said, “The opening of the fishing season is one of the highlights of Stirling’s calendar and the turnout this year has been fantastic again.

“We always receive great support from the local community of Callander, fishermen from across the country and all the organizations that come forward to support the opening day.”

She said: “Anyone who visits our coasts will be able to discover not only some of the best fishing activities in the UK, but also the wonderful spirit of the fishing communities that surround our rivers.

“I want to congratulate the team, led by Fishery Officer Scott Mason, for the remarkable work they do.”

Fishermen are invited to fish for free on sections of the river controlled by local authorities until Saturday.

The Teith is state-owned and managed by the Stirling Council, which this year implemented new conservation measures such as the fall catch and release on the Forth River and the elimination of worm fishing to protect fish stocks and achieve conservation objectives.

Environment and Housing Committee Vice-Chair Danny Gibson said, “We are very proud of our public fisheries and the work our teams are doing to preserve the river and its fish stocks, so that generations can come and enjoy the type of event that we saw here today. “

He added: “Our license price freeze will allow a wider range of fishermen than ever to access our beautiful rivers, and I hope they will come to taste – not only some of the best salmon fisheries in the UK. United – but also the warmth and a hospitable welcome offered by the local communities around them. “

Similar celebrations were held on the Tay River at Meikleour and Kenmore in January.

