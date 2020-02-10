advertisement

Salma Hayek towered over the crowd on the red carpet at the Oscars in Los Angeles tonight.

The “Like a Boss” star opted for a billowing white, asymmetrical Gucci dress with a single cape sleeve and a thin, decorated spaghetti strap.

Salma Hayek wears Gucci at the 2020 Oscars.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Salma Hayek’s Gucci shoes.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 5-foot-2 actress reinforced her figure with a set of metallic leather sandals with cut-outs around the toes and a T-strap on a 6-inch heel. An additional 2.25-inch platform helped balance the playing field for stability and comfort. A similar style in black with the toe closed costs $ 1,100 on Gucci.com.

Hayek chose the style last year at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles and wears it with a pink dress with sequins and a long slit in the front.

Gucci leather platform pumps.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Regina King joined Hayek’s super high heels and wore Stuart Weitzman satin sandals that matched a glittering pink Versace dress.

Regina King arrives at the 2020 Oscars in a Versace robe.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Regina King’s platform sandals.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

