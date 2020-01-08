advertisement

Salma Hayek is one of the most famous Mexican actresses in Hollywood. Her talent and beauty have brought her very far and without a doubt she is currently one of the most sensual international celebrities.

At 53, Salma has an enviable figure. The curves not only impress everyone, but have also left several rumors that she resorted to the scalpel to accomplish this. But how many surgeries did Salma Hayek actually perform? She revealed it in an interview she had done a year ago.

Over time, the actress has retained an undeniable beauty. From the beginning, it had that characteristic style that made it famous.

However, there is something that many of her fans have noticed, and it seems that over time, she has resorted to breast augmentation to better show off her breasts.

The truth is that, according to the interview she gave for Town & Country magazine, the Mexican said that nothing was done, That’s right, the Veracruz actress says that all of her beauty is up to date.

The truth is that, as many say, her facial features do not seem to have changed over time, but her chest. While some say that her bust has visibly increased, others say it’s just a product of the passage of time.

