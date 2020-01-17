advertisement

With a souvenir photo, the Mexican shows that her curves were less pronounced in her youth than today

Said days before Salma Hayek: “I’d rather be fat sexy”Especially after the firestorm of criticism, she was given the size of her cleavage in the dress she wore for the gala of the German National Holidays Golden Globes.

During an interview with Telemundo’s cameras, the Mexican said that her problem was that she had gained weight and that the extra pounds had given her great properties. She even said that she was going on a diet, a fact that didn’t seem so good to her interviewer.

advertisement

“Sometimes you have to wear things that look too sexy, but if you don’t wear them you look fat, I prefer to look sexy than fat,” said Hayek.

Now the Mexican actress has posted a photo of the memory on Instagram that obeys the network’s famous #TBT. “This is the Butterfly Week in honor of #BillyPorter, here is a reminder of me with my #Ungaro – # TBT relapse,” wrote Salma.

Now her statements make sense, the Mexican has always had a distinctive bust and a really narrow waist. But when this picture was taken, her bust doesn’t look like it does today, her collarbone looks clearer, and her hips weren’t as prominent as it is today. It should also be remembered that Salma is now a mother and that on many occasions pregnancy and childbirth also increase the woman’s hips and bust.

advertisement