The actress has caused a stir since her arrival on the red carpet of the Awards

The delivery of the Golden Globes 2020 took place on January 5, a ceremony held by Mexicans Salma Hayek and Colombian actress Sofia Vergara,

The one who shone on the red carpet since her arrival was the Mexican woman, who wore a spectacular, tailored dress that highlighted her lush features.

Since arriving at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, the producer of “Monarch” has posed in the spectacular blue and white Gucci dress, which has given her some criticism for the unveiling of her neckline, while also receiving flattering comments.

The Veracruz by birth shared a picture with his official Instagram account before the award ceremony.

” Golden Globes let’s go “Was the description she used for the scandalous release, which in less than an hour amassed around 400,000” likes “and more than 3,000 flattering comments that her fans clapped on the daring garment.

