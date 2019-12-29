advertisement

Ordinary people by Irish author Sally Rooney were one of Barack Obama’s favorite readings of 2019 alongside a book on the issues.

At the weekend, he went on social media to share his favorite 2019 readings – a scientific list that shows that the former U.S. president is still a bookworm.

The now traditional annual list ranges from history to business to award-winning literature and even includes some recommendations for sports fans.

There are two Irish picks among the 19 books – it lists Sally Rooney’s second novel Normal People, which won the Best Novel at the Coasta Book Awards. He also lists Say Nothing: A true story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe that plays during the troubles.

“By the end of 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual favorites list that made the past year a little brighter,” Obama said in a post on Twitter. “We will start with books today, films and music will be released soon. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.”

During his eight years in the Oval Office, Mr. Obama was known as an insatiable reader and regularly advocated the joys and benefits of the written word. In a longer post on Instagram, he said the list has become a “fun little tradition”.

“While each of us has a lot of things that keep us busy – work and family – social and voluntary commitments – like literature and art – can improve our daily experiences,” he wrote. “They are the stuff that helps shape a life.”

The complete list:

The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Struggle for a Human Future at Shoshana Zuboff’s New Power Limit

Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of William Dalrymple’s East India Company

Furious Hours: Murder, Cheating, and the Final Trial of Casey Cep’s Harper Lee

Girl, woman, othersby Bernardine Evaristo

The heartbeat of the wounded knee: Native America from 1890 to today by David Treuer

So don’t do anything: resist Jenny Odell’s attention economy

Archives of the lost children of Valeria Luiselli

Lot: stories of Bryan Washington

Normal people from Sally Rooney

The son of the orphan master by Adam Johnson

Sarah M. Broom’s yellow house

Don’t say anything: A true story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe

Solitaire by Albert Woodfox

The Topeka school by Ben Lerner

Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Deception by Jia Tolentino

Exercise of trust by Susan Choi

We live in the water: stories by Jess Walter

Mr. Obam also listed two books for sports fans.

Another way to win: Dan Rooney’s story from Super Bowl to Jim Rooney’s Rooney Rule

The sixth man by Andre Iguodala

-Bloomberg

