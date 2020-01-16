advertisement

Although Apple’s AirPods were initially mocked because of the somewhat unusual and somewhat funky design, the company’s wireless earphones have since become hugely popular. Optimism around Apple’s wireless division in general – a division that includes AirPods, Beats and the Apple Watch – is indeed an important reason why Apple shares have risen more than 50% in the last six months alone.

At the moment there is no doubt that AirPods has become a legitimate money maker for Apple. To this end, some analysts expect that AirPods will soon generate more money for Apple than the iPod at its peak. That’s pretty impressive for an accessory. We have also seen some analyst reports that the sale of AirPods in 2019 was more than double what Apple saw in 2018.

Although Apple is not announcing a sale of AirPods units, a new Strategy Analytics report reports that the company shipped nearly 60 million AirPods in 2019. That is certainly an impressive figure, and we can only imagine that the sales and revenues of AirPods during the recent holiday quarter were boosted by the October release of the more marginally-friendly AirPods Pro.

advertisement

All in all, the report claims that Apple’s AirPods currently have a 54.4% stake in the wireless earbuds market. And very far behind competing products from Samsung and Xiaomi. In terms of sales, Apple’s AirPods represent 71% of sales in the wireless earbud market.

Apple is about to publish its earnings report for the 2019 holiday quarter in about two weeks, and it will be interesting to see how the income from the “Other products” category (including wearables, Apple TV and accessories) comes in. of reference, the revenue from “Other Products” during the 2018 holiday quarter was $ 5.48 billion.

Although the majority of Apple’s revenue still comes from the iPhone, the continued popularity of Apple’s AirPods – not to mention the Apple Watch and Apple’s growing service package – proves that the company is well positioned to thrive even if iPhone sales are stagnating.

Image source: Hadrian / Shutterstock

. (TagsToTranslate) airpods

advertisement