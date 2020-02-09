advertisement

Sales in Calgary have started to rise, says Ann-Marie Lurie of CREB.

It’s a new year with a similar story unfolding.

Sales continued to rise, year after year, in January along with supply declines – a trend that marked the bulk of 2019.

But like previous months, the valuation price fell again for the Calgary resale market last month over the previous January by 0.95 percent to $ 417,100, according to recent data from the Calgary Real Estate Board.

“It’s not very surprising,” says Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist for CREB. “That’s really what we expected, because it’s a new normal.”

The good news is that January sales for all segments were up nearly eight percent from last January. But Lurie notes that the bar was low given the first quarter of last year was extremely slow, coming off another fall in energy prices, which reduces demand for housing.

January also saw a decline in supply in most segments. Overall, metric months of supply declined to less than six months, about 15 percent lower than January 2019. Inventory and new listings also declined by about eight percent.

Apartment sales saw the strongest sales growth, jumping nearly 19 percent over January last year.

But Lurie is quick to point out that the numbers for apartment resale apartments were relatively insignificant, 147 sales compared to the 124 units that changed hands last January.

“It’s a small segment with not a lot of sales, which in part makes it grow year by year bigger than it is.”

Likewise, the notes are new entries increased year-on-year in January at almost 11 percent, along with inventory at 12 percent. Supply months, however, fell about five percent, while valuation prices fell about two percent to $ 245,900.

The much larger single-disconnect segment saw sales increase more than six percent year-on-year. It also experienced a 20 percent drop in supply months, a roughly 15 percent decrease in inventory, and new listings dropped more than 10 percent.

It all came down to the price level of single-unit home prices, dropping 0.5 percent to $ 479,600.

Price changes were not uniform across the city, Lurie adds. Downtown prices – generally higher market share – fell by about four percent compared to January 2019. The western district, also home to higher-priced homes, saw prices drop about three percent.

“Elsedo is pretty much flat compared to a year ago,” she says.

The attached segment, which includes semi-detached and row-saw, experienced more than four percent sales growth year-over-year in January. At the same time, the standard price fell about one percent to $ 309,600. Inventory fell about 10 percent, along with declining supply, by about 14 percent. New listings also dropped about 18 percent.

Lurie adds the recent drop in oil prices amid concerns about the impact of coronavirus on the Chinese economy could further affect real estate. But she notes that its impact may not be as profound as previous years.

“We’ve been struggling for some time in the energy sector, so we wouldn’t mind anyone being surprised anymore.”

Lurie notes that the market has been strengthened by lower supply and increased sales for months.

“And that should start to lower the downward pressure on prices at some point.”

