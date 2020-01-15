advertisement

The goal is the youngest retailer to stumble across Christmas sales.

Big box retailer stock fell more than 6% to $ 117.50 on Wednesday morning after the company posted holiday sales that missed the mark.

Comparable sales in the last two months of 2019 increased by 1.4% compared to 5.7% in the same period last year. In addition, digital sales increased by 19% (compared to the previous year’s jump of 29%). This was supported by fulfillment services on the same day as online purchases, in-store pickups, and drive-up and chip grocery deliveries – an overall increase of more than 50%. from last year.

“We faced challenges in key seasonal commodities throughout November and December, and our Christmas shopping season did not meet our expectations,” said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO.

The company unexpectedly underperformed electronics, toys, and some parts of the home department – major categories that accounted for a higher proportion of sales during the holidays. However, the goal is to show strength in the areas of clothing, beauty, essentials and food and beverage.

Along with the announcement, the Minneapolis-based chain warned that overall fourth-quarter growth, including January, is expected to match the 1.4% during the holiday season – or less than half of the 3% to 4% improvement that was predicted.

Despite disappointing sales, Target maintained its previous fourth quarter earnings per share outlook and forecast adjusted earnings per share of $ 1.54 to $ 1.74. (Adjusted earnings per share for the full year are expected to be between $ 6.25 and $ 6.45.) Mark Schindele has also been announced to replace Chief Stores Officer Janna Potts and to oversee the fleet of monitor nearly 1,900 stores.

Target joins several other retailers who have reported sluggish sales, including Macy, Kohl, and JCPenney. National retail chains saw sales decline in November and December, when three of the biggest shopping days of the year took place: Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday and Super Saturday (the last Saturday before Christmas).

