An occupied gas station on a Sainsbury site remains closed after the Ciara storm.

Strong winds, hailstorms and even snow hit the UK this week, causing serious problems for many people.

Here in Leicestershire, fallen trees blocked roads and buildings were damaged due to strong winds.

One of the sites damaged by the storm is the Sainsbury gas station at Fosse Park.

Customers are always turned away with the site closed.

Repair work is in progress

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson confirmed that the service station had actually closed after being damaged during the storm.

She said, “The service station at our Fosse Park store is temporarily closed so that we can repair some minor damage from the weather.

“We apologize to the customers for any inconvenience this may cause and we are working to reopen it as soon as possible.”

Sainsbury’s has not released a date for completion of the repair.

The neighboring Asda gas station at Fosse Park is open and usable.

