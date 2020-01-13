advertisement

Badminton player B. Sai Praneeth was named athlete of the year in racket sport at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday.

Praneeth had set a record in 2019, making him the first Indian shuttle since Prakash Padukone to win a medal at the BWF World Championships.

With his bronze medal at the World Championships, he achieved a career best of 11 and ended the year as the best Indian badminton player.

advertisement

He was runner-up at the Swiss Open and was stopped in the semi-finals by world champion Kento Momota at the Japan Open.

“I am very pleased with this award. I thank Sportstar and the jury members for choosing me for this award. 2019 was a great year for me,” said Praneeth after he was named a top athlete in racket sports in 2019.

Praneeth also received the prestigious Arjuna Award earlier this year.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, chairman of Hindu Publishing Group N. Ram, former Indian hockey captain MM Somaya, Olympic shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympic shuttle Aparna Popat selected the deserved winners in categories where young athletes, teams, coaches and athletes took part in parathletes.

The awards are intended to create a medium for the exchange of knowledge and vision, by uniting all players in Indian sport under one roof.

advertisement