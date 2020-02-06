advertisement

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Hockey India announced on Thursday that they have set up high-performance centers in seven locations across the country to provide cutting-edge facilities to junior and sub-junior players.

The aim was to promote young talent with a view to the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games.

While the National Hockey Academy at Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, SAI Sundergarh, Odisha, SAI UDMCC, Bhopal and SAI Bengaluru will be active over the next three months, the remaining three centers will be expanded over the next year ,

These centers are closely monitored by Hockey India and its High Performance Director. The program will also ensure that the athletes are internationally known.

These seven high-performance hockey centers are set up as part of the Khelo India program and have professional training, use of sports science and training of young people.

“Due to the large number of hockey players in and around these seven cities and the availability of infrastructure, SAIs and Hockey India have strategically shortlisted these centers as the top seven high-performance hockey centers in the country and will identify other suitable centers in the area the country that can be transformed into high-performance centers in the future, ”says a press release.

“The existing SAI centers and hockey academies across India will serve as supply centers for these new high-performance hockey centers, each of which will house 72 ice hockey players. These young ice hockey players are selected from a specific age group of 14 to 24 to ensure that they are developed and prepared in time for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. ”

The first seven high-performance hockey centers will be set up at the following locations:

1. SAI Center, Bengaluru, Karnataka (South Zone); 2. Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi (North Zone); 3. SAI Sundergarh, Odisha (Eastern Zone); 4. SAI UDMCC, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh (Central Zone).

Followed by: 5th SAI NS NEC, Takyel, Imphal, Manipur (Northeast Zone); 6. Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune, Maharashtra (Western Zone); 7. SAI Center, Ranchi and Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium (Eastern Zone II).

The SAI Center Bengaluru remains the main location for the senior and junior national teams.

