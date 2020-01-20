advertisement

For more than most years, the film races at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening revolved around the SAG Ensemble Award won by “Parasite” and gave the Korean-language film another boost in the award season.

The big advantage of the show was that actors love Bong Joon Ho’s film, even if they don’t know the actors’ names – so much so that the film can win the ensemble award without receiving a single nomination for a single actor.

And now the question that will be hanging in the air in the next three weeks is related: Can a film that is not in English and has not received a single Oscar nomination for acting be popular enough with the Academy’s large acting department to actually win the best picture?

We don’t know the answer. But after the SAG Awards, we know that this is a real possibility – and since “1917” won the Producers Guild Award on Saturday evening, we may be looking back on a year in which the two leading Oscar contenders don’t play a single role between nominations them.

The SAG ensemble award is no longer awarded to the Oscar winner, but people remember the times when a film showed real strength among voters: “Shakespeare in Love”, “Crash”, “Spotlight” …

Maybe we will also watch a year in which the two films “Once upon a time in Hollywood” and “The Irishman” suddenly fall by the wayside.

The SAG Awards were an important competition for both films. Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time” won the Golden Globe comedy on January 5, but lost the last few days to “1917” at the Producers Guild and Critics’ Choice Awards, while Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” received many nominations almost nothing To win critical awards.

However, since “1917” was not nominated for the SAG Awards, the ceremony offered one of its competitors the opportunity to secure a top-class award and to gain a little momentum in a shortened award season. That the competitor who did it, “Parasite”, a black Korean comedy about class divisions, is another sign that this is a strange, unexplained awards season.

In the individual acting categories, however, SAG has only proven that the season is not at all restless. Instead, the four winners of the film – Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker”, Renee Zellweger for “Judy”, Brad Pitt for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Laura Dern for “Marriage Story” – were in transit passing an award ceremony into the next and victory at the Oscars on February 9 seems almost assured.

Of course, you could have said that about Glenn Close in “The Wife” last year, until Olivia Colman was surprised that the Oscar voters had a different idea. But even if a malfunction in one of the individual categories is still possible, this is unlikely – and especially after Sunday evening.

For Phoenix, Zellweger, Pitt and Dern, the risk at these shows is low. If they are on stage and are relatively gracious, passionate, sincere, and / or charming, they are likely to give Oscar voters who are already leaning towards them to stay that way.

This is an easy task for Zellweger, Pitt and Dern. Zellweger is always enthusiastic about Judy Garland, the woman she plays in “Judy”. Pitt is effortlessly charming and amusing when he steps onto the stage. Dern is the definition of heart.

And although Phoenix obviously finds it the most uncomfortable to be in the spotlight at the award ceremony, this was the most touching and funniest of his award speeches. He keeps getting better and his appearance in “Joker” does the rest.

In the television categories, the big surprise was that “Fleabag” actually lost an award for which it was nominated, a real rarity in the last five months of the award show. And actress Alex Borstein, who was trying to accept the award for “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, confirmed this when she said at the beginning of her speech: “I voted for” Fleabag “. It makes no sense.”

Otherwise, it was a surprise that Peter Dinklage had never won a Game of Thrones SAG award before, and that it took voters three seasons to finally recognize “The Crown” and that they loved “Fosse / Verdon” Enough to reward both lead actors, Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams.

But the Emmy Awards are actually four months in the rearview mirror or eight months in the future, depending on which direction you look. At this time of year, the focus is on films. And on Sunday evening the focus was on “Parasite”.

And when it comes to “Parasite” versus “1917” at the Oscars where none of these films have a nominated actor, does that mean that the Screen Actors Guild only helped to prove that nominations didn’t matter?

Maybe they did. Maybe it’s a year like this.

