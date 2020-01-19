advertisement

(CNN) – The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented on Sunday.

A full list of nominees follows below.

Excellent performance by a male actor in a television film or mini series

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse / Verdon” *WINNER

Excellent performance of a female actor in a television film or mini series

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse / Verdon” *WINNER

Excellent performance from a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” *WINNER

David Harbor, “Stranger Things”

Excellent performance from a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” *WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Excellent performance from a male actor in a comedy series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER

Excellent performance from a female actor in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller Bridge, “Fleabag” *WINNER

Excellent performance by an ensemble in a drama series

“Big Little Lies”

“The crown” *WINNER

“Game of Thrones”

“The maid’s story”

“Strange things”

Excellent performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky method”

“The beautiful Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER

“Schitt’s Creek”

Excellent action performance from a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

“Game of Thrones” *WINNER

“GLOW”

“Strange things”

“The walking dead”

“Watchmen”

Motion Picture Awards

Excellent performance by a male actor in a leading role

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Wedding story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” *WINNER

Excellent performance by a female actor in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Wedding story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy” *WINNER

Excellent performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Tom Hanks, “A beautiful day in the neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” *WINNER

Excellent performance of a female actor in a supporting role

Laura Dern, “Wedding story” *WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Excellent performance by a cast in a film

“Bomb”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo rabbit”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Excellent action performance from a stunt ensemble in a movie

“Avengers: Endgame” *WINNER

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

