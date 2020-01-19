(CNN) – The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented on Sunday.
A full list of nominees follows below.
Excellent performance by a male actor in a television film or mini series
Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”
Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”
Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”
Sam Rockwell, “Fosse / Verdon” *WINNER
Excellent performance of a female actor in a television film or mini series
Patricia Arquette, “The Act”
Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”
Joey King, “The Act”
Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”
Michelle Williams, “Fosse / Verdon” *WINNER
Excellent performance from a male actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” *WINNER
David Harbor, “Stranger Things”
Excellent performance from a female actor in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” *WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Excellent performance from a male actor in a comedy series
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER
Excellent performance from a female actor in a comedy series
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Phoebe Waller Bridge, “Fleabag” *WINNER
Excellent performance by an ensemble in a drama series
“Big Little Lies”
“The crown” *WINNER
“Game of Thrones”
“The maid’s story”
“Strange things”
Excellent performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
“Barry”
“Fleabag”
“The Kominsky method”
“The beautiful Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER
“Schitt’s Creek”
Excellent action performance from a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series
“Game of Thrones” *WINNER
“GLOW”
“Strange things”
“The walking dead”
“Watchmen”
Motion Picture Awards
Excellent performance by a male actor in a leading role
Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”
Adam Driver, “Wedding story”
Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” *WINNER
Excellent performance by a female actor in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Wedding story”
Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Renée Zellweger, “Judy” *WINNER
Excellent performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”
Tom Hanks, “A beautiful day in the neighborhood”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” *WINNER
Excellent performance of a female actor in a supporting role
Laura Dern, “Wedding story” *WINNER
Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”
Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
Excellent performance by a cast in a film
“Bomb”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo rabbit”
“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”
“Parasite”
Excellent action performance from a stunt ensemble in a movie
“Avengers: Endgame” *WINNER
“Ford v Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”
.