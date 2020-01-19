advertisement

SAG victories are often a good sign for Oscar nominees.

The 26th Screen Actors Guild is underway, which should make Oscar predictions much easier as the results feed in – actors who win big with SAG tend to do the same with the Academy.

Last year, however, the overlap was not as common as usual. Regina King, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “If Beale Street Could Speak”, didn’t even fight for a SAG award. Emily Blunt, who won for her role in “A Quiet Place”, was not nominated for an Oscar.

Rami Malek won the Academy Awards for his role as Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody” after taking home an award at last year’s SAG Awards that honored only individual, ensemble and stunt artists in television and film ,

This year, SAG victories for Oscar nominees Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger in the Best Actress category and Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver and Joaquin Phoenix as Best Actors could be a good sign.

And for fans of small screens, tonight’s winners will certainly have an impact on what happens at Emmys in September.

The full list of winners can be found below:

Excellent performance of a male actor in a leading role in a movie

Christian Bale, “Ford vs. Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Excellent performance of an actress in a leading role in a film

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “We”

Charlize Theron, “Bomb”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Excellent performance of a male actor in a supporting role in a feature film

Jamie Foxx, “Mercy Only”

Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Outstanding performance of an actress in a supporting role in a movie

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, “Bomb”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

Excellent performance due to a cast in a film

“Bomb”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Outstanding action performance of a stunt ensemble in a movie

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Excellent performance by a male actor in a television film or limited series

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When You See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse / Verdon”

Excellent performance by an actress in a television film or limited series

Patricia Arquette, “The Deed”

Toni Collette, “Incredible”

Joey King, “The Deed”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse / Verdon”

Excellent performance by a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, “That’s Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Peter Dinklage, “Game Of Thrones”

David Harbor, “Stranger Things”

Excellent performance by an actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss, “The story of the maid”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Wonderful Woman Maisel”

Excellent performance by an actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead for me”

Alex Borstein, “The Wonderful Woman Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Wonderful Woman Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller Bridge, “Fleabag”

Outstanding performance from an ensemble in a drama series

“Big Little Lies”

“The crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The story of the maid”

“Strange things”

Outstanding performance of an ensemble in a comedy series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

“Game of Thrones”

“Glow”

“Strange things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Guardian”

