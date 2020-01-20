advertisement

If anyone knows how to make a great speech, it’s actors, and the SAG Awards show trusts that they’re doing just that.

While it felt like the 2020 SAG Awards were being given by Dan and Eugene Levy – even the father-son duo of “Schitt’s Creek” had to tell the audience that they weren’t (twice) hosted – Screen Actors knows Guild how to host them in a show without a central showman. They have spent 24 of their 26 ceremonies without a host, with the two exceptions Kristen Bell in 2018 and Megan Mullally in 2019. These two good Thespians did just that – good! – But the SAGs wisely returned to what was working and sent another streamlined, talented show that lasted twelve minutes but felt fast and should be unforgettable.

Why? All speeches!

OK, so the show wasn’t just a speech. There were two tribute Mondays, um, superheroes and all the great shows that ended in 2019 (plus “Game of Thrones”). The Levys got an expanded intro in which Eugene thought about comedic stamina (it worked!), And then they took the stage to award the first prize. When returning from advertising, selected actors told stories about their beginnings in showbiz (like Jason Alexander, who doesn’t light a cigarette) and their early résumés (let’s take a look at the stage battle, Adam Scott!).

But that’s about it. This is a show about acting, and while delivering a great speech is not exactly the same as recording your great monologue, many of the same traits matter: tone, expression, timing, emotion, and the words chosen or improvised all form one The performance should arrest the audience in the room and at home. So let’s look at the speeches to find out exactly who contributed to raising SAG prices to a new level in 2020.

Laura Dern – B-

Dern kissed her father, Bruce Dern, on the way to the stage and thanked him with her last words in the spotlight. He made a solid speech for someone who has been banned for months to win, but sly aside that she “literally – literally – wouldn’t be here if not for actors” played a little too quietly to get the main memory out of her Time to be on stage, sure, but not a great preview of their inevitable Oscar win.

Tony Shalhoub – B.

The somewhat surprising winner of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” started the night by stepping on the stage and muttering a rather depressed “well thank you”. Despite this negative note, Shalhoub justified his lack of enthusiasm by dedicating the trophy to his deceased “Maisel” co-star Brian Tarantina.

Robert De Niro – B.

What, was Bobby still upset about his Oscar nudge? Though he managed a quick joke about turning his health insurance policy into a political speech, De Niro didn’t collect half of the chutzpah he had done for CNN when he proclaimed President Donald Trump’s abuse of power. After quoting himself, he stopped short of a call to action and instead left the stage before he could really say anything bold about voting. Still, the union’s supportive comments were well worded and, hey, it’s Robert De Niro. Even if he is a bit subdued, he has a stage presence.

“The wonderful woman Maisel” Actor – B

Can you be too self-deprecating? Yes, yes you can, and Alex Borstein did it by not only saying that she voted for “Fleabag”, but also repeating a version of “it doesn’t make sense” too often – she believed it and so did we. This award should have gone to “Fleabag,” and although she didn’t scold the voters for choosing them, the team didn’t help them feel that they deserved their time on stage. (Even though “I didn’t vote for Rachel, I didn’t vote for Tony,” it was pretty funny.)

Cast “The Crown” – B

Helena Bonham Carter never wins. She’s zero for two at the Oscars, zero for three at the Emmys, and she has lost eight times at the Golden Globes. She even lost again tonight – against Jennifer Aniston for best actress in a drama series – when she was chosen to speak on behalf of the few “Crown” members who took time off to attend the SAG Awards, no matter what she said it was worth listening to. Granted, it could have been more silly or sincere, but thanking casting director Nina Gold and giving her son her first words were wonderful moments from a stunned winner.

Peter Dinklage – B

Quickly and in a nutshell, Dinklage managed to make a solid speech (for an overdue win) without joking around or digging too deep for sincerity – he thanked his colleagues, he thanked his wife (for their homework ). a real home from home), and he thanked … Northern Ireland? You know what? I’m going to buy it. “Game of Thrones” was a great production with some rowdy actors and crew members.

Phoebe Waller Bridge – B

Not her best speech of the long awards season, but Waller Bridge was as smart and lovable as ever. “I usually try to be spontaneous in these speeches, but I don’t trust myself to write anything down, so I wrote some things down.” Waller-Bridge mixed a joke about her on six-pack abs and ended up with an ideal one Wrap on her great run: “The whole thing was really a dream, and when I wake up tomorrow and realize that it was only that, thank you – it was the most beautiful dream.”

Renee Zellweger – B

The Texas-born performer leaned against her “y’alls” during a rocky start, but her speech picked up speed and closed strongly. “Judy Garland, 50 years later, your community is thinking of you tonight. This is for you. “It may not have been surprising or invigorating, but it was in line with the Screen Actors Guild and shouldn’t affect your top Oscar chances.

Sam Rockwell – B +

The improvisation speech was absolutely fine, but Rockwell’s victory received a bonus point for Leslie Bibb’s ecstatic reaction. Rockwell’s partner jumped up and down next to the stunned recipient and helped him drive him on stage. You believed it when he said, “Wow, I didn’t expect that at all.”

Michelle Williams – B +

It is a classic move to dedicate your time on stage to your co-stars, and Williams’ thanks to co-star Sam Rockwell – who has been repeatedly nominated for “Fosse / Verdon” and lost until later in the ceremony excited and won – was well written, read beautifully and hit home. It was also efficient, which was greatly appreciated after Pitt’s long time on stage.

Joaquin Phoenix – B +

For an actor who never seems to be playing the game, Phoenix delivered a very calculated speech to increase his (already great) Oscar chances. First he recognized his faulty past and thanked his fellow actors for hugging him now. Then Phoenix played film criticism and greeted each of his nominees individually. (I have to admit it was a lot of fun to remember early auditions against Leonardo DiCaprio.) Finally, Phoenix Heath Ledger attributed his presence and called the former Joker his “favorite actor”. The speech may not have been as strange and strangely wild as his Globes victory, but it was professional and sincere, especially for Oscar voters.

Jennifer Aniston – A-

If the shock is real, you can feel it. Although many people had predicted that Jennifer Aniston would play, there was no way of knowing if she could win as she represented the first Apple TV + series to appear on the SAGs. Well, actors found a way to watch them and she thanked them in a heartfelt speech. The greetings to Mimi Leder and Reese Witherspoon felt specific and sincere, but nothing compared to their love for Adam Sandler, who was cut by the SAG Awards and Oscars for his work in “Uncut Gems”. “Your performance is exceptional And your magic is real. Aniston said about her co-star “Murder Mystery”.

“Parasite” Cast – A

Kang-ho Song released two English words before hiring his translator Sharon Choi, and “great honor” would have been more than enough to catapult this speech to the top of the list. But his concise, excited, and respectful words should be Oscars’ favorite spoilers in the coming weeks. “Although the title was” Parasite, “I think it’s about living together and how we can all live together,” said Song. “But to be honored with the Best Ensemble Award, I think we may not have made such a bad film yet. It is a great honor for me to receive this award from so many actors that I admire. I will Never forget that night. Thank you. “Well said, song! And you can relive it at any time, because Bong Joon Ho was recording from his place! (Forget the TNT program – Bong must have recorded it better.)

Brad Pitt – A

OK, now this was a well-planned and properly executed speech. Pitt knew he was going to win and prepared himself accordingly by starting out with a joke: “I need to add this to my Tinder profile” before revealing his killer kicker. After thanking the feet of his female co-stars, he said, “Quentin (Tarantino) has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.” He showed his self-ironic side and quipped: “Let’s face it, it was a difficult part: A man who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife.” The TNT cameraman didn’t. I even have to go to Jennifer Turn Aniston to make it work, and then Pitt put it all together, seriously appreciating the craft. After telling his “brothers and sisters” how much he saw and appreciated their work, Pitt said, “Damn it, I think it’s a worthy endeavor.” He also sold that. Humor, grace and command – don’t you want to hear this Oscar speech even more?

The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 were held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 19. PT in Los Angeles, CA. TNT and TBS broadcast the ceremony live on both coasts.

