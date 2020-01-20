advertisement

Jennifer Garner can often be found in reserved, unassuming ensembles – think of mom jeans and sandals or leggings and sneakers – but she opted for a decidedly bolder look tonight.

Garner wore a bold red dress tonight at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The dress had a flared skirt, a tight top and thin straps. The floor-length hem hid the actress’s heels underneath.

Jennifer Garner

CREDIT: John Salangsang / Shutterstock

The triple mother adds extra shine to her look by opting for floral diamond earrings and a tennis bracelet. Loose waves prevented the look from feeling too fussy.

When not on duty, Garner is most common in sneakers, with couples covering the full range from New Balance and Asics to Prada and Chanel. For the red carpet and other more formal appearances, the A-Lister has selected heels from top brands such as Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Gianvito Rossi in the past.

Jennifer Garner

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

The SAG Awards will be broadcast simultaneously on TNT and TBS from 8 p.m. ET. Robert De Niro receives the SAG Life Achievement Award for his long-standing contributions to the entertainment industry. Other stars who could come home with statuettes are Leonardo DiCaprio, Lupita Nyong’o, Scarlett Johansson and Joaquin Phoenix.

