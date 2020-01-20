advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown was out in white and black on the red carpet of the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards tonight in Los Angeles.

Millie Bobby Brown on the red carpet of the SAG Award.

The actress “Stranger Things” brought her fashion-a-game this evening to another award show with stars. The 15-year-old teen star had a great time in an oversized Louis Vuitton midi blazer.

The long jacket had a V-neckline that was adorned with a diamond chain that draped over her neck. The top was close to the star’s waist and was held together by a thick fabric belt. The blazer reached to a flowing floor that had a long draped back and a shorter front. Brown went with cream-colored trousers with straight legs.

On her feet, the actress wore a pair of closed toe pumps with a thin stiletto heel that raised the star and contained two thin straps that were wrapped around her ankles.

She embellished the red carpet with eye-catching silver jewelry, including a pair of ear studs, a large watch and thin silver rings on the middle and index fingers.

