Scarlett Johansson gave a glimpse of her artistic tattoos today when she arrived at the 2020 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.

The actress wore a silky, blue-green dress by Armani Privé with an open back and straps covered with crystals, which served as a kind of frame for her tattoos: a floral pattern and a baby animal.

From the front the dress showed a deep neckline and a ruffle accent. Scar-Jo completed her ensemble with silver strappy sandals on a narrow stiletto heel. On her chest, a feather or a bird’s wing peeked through the front of her dress. While her floor-length look hid her shoes, Stuart Weitzman informed us that the actress was wearing the brand’s popular red carpet shoe style, The Nudist.

While wearing sparkling earrings, Johansson’s ultimate accessory was her fiance, “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost, who wore a subtle black tuxedo.

Johansson’s outfit was designed by Molly Dickson, a fashion stylist who also works with Kelsea Ballerini, Katherine Langford and Sadie Sink.

Johansson was nominated for an outstanding performance by an actress in a supporting role for her work in “Jojo Rabbit” tonight. Her nomination colleagues are Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”), Nicole Kidman (“Bombshell”) and Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) “) and Jennifer Lopez (” Hustlers “). Dern took the trophy home.

Robert De Niro is the recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award for his longstanding contributions to the entertainment industry. Other nominees tonight include Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino and Lupita Nyong’o.

