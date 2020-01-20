advertisement

Margot Robbie posed at the SAG Awards tonight in a polished, checkered Chanel dress. The actress brought her super slim look to the star-studded red carpet in Los Angeles.

Margot Robbie about SAG honors the red carpet.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

advertisement

The stylish dress had a high neckline that was tied into a knot and dangled over her back. The dress also had a tight upper half and was tied with a slim chain belt that contained a black leather strap tied in a bow at the front of the dress. The dress showed a ruffled lower half consisting of a series of layered blue tartan frills that fell to the floor.

Margot Robbie about SAG honors the red carpet.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Robbie gives her look a trendy flair with some multi-layer, chunky chains from the same fashion house, including a long black and white pearl necklace.

Margot Robbie about SAG honors the red carpet.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Robbie wore a pair of elegant open-toe silver pumps on her feet. The shoes had a thick strap that ran over her footbed and one that wrapped around the star’s ankles “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

Want more?

Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman + Other celebrities on the red carpet at the premiere of “Bombshell”

Margot Robbie makes the fall for fall pastels in head-to-toe lemon

Margot Robbie Channels Italian glamor in a printed summer dress and gold sandals

Watch on FN

Would you like to read other articles like this?

Register with FN today

Leave a comment

advertisement