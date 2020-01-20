advertisement

Sophie Turner looked brave when she honored the SAG red carpet in Los Angeles tonight. The star wasn’t afraid to steal the limelight in a slit chewing gum pink dress and silver pumps.

Sophie Turner on the SAG red carpet.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

advertisement

The actress “Game of Thrones” smiled in a silk maxi dress with a fitted top and a strapless neckline for the camera. The dress was broken at the top and sides with ribbed details. The dress was brought together with a thick belt that was strapped with a silver metal buckle. The flowing floor contained a cutout along the side of Turner’s dress, which accentuated the star’s distinctive silver footwear.

Sophie Turner on the SAG red carpet.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

The shoes had a thick strap along the 23-year-old’s toe bed and a thin strap that closed around her ankles. The star was raised by the high heel of the sandal.

Kaitlyn Dever on the SAG red carpet.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Kaitlyn Dever also rocked the combination of pink and silver. Dever looked slim in a dark pink maxi dress with sequins and a high halter neck. She added a few simple pieces of silver jewelry to the silver sandals, including a bracelet and a ring on her index finger.

Click through the gallery to see all looks of the 2020 SAG Awards.

Want more?

Sophie Turner combines Bermuda shorts with combat boots – and it’s surprisingly chic

Sophie Turner shines with silver sandals and other stars at the HBO Emmys after party

Sophie Turner flatters her feet in blue strappy sandals that match Joe Jonas’ outfit

Watch on FN

Would you like to read other articles like this?

Register with FN today

Leave a comment

advertisement