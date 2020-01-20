advertisement

Jennifer Lopez is channeling the classic red carpet style tonight at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

The multihyphenate arrived on the “gray” carpet and was wearing a strapless black Georges Hobeika column dress with a satin pull. The floor-length silhouette hid her Casadei heels.

Jennifer Lopez in Georges Hobeika at the 2020 SAG Awards.

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

To top it off, the singer opted for diamonds and selected several eye-catching pieces, including earrings, a necklace, a bracelet, and several rings. She wore her hair tied up in an updo and a few curls framed her face.

Lopez is nominated tonight for her work as Ramona in “Hustlers” for an outstanding actress role. Her other nominees are Margot Robbie (“Bomb”), Nicole Kidman (“Bomb”), Laura Dern (“Marriage History”) and Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”).

Although J-Lo has not yet been nominated for an Oscar, there is still a lot to discover in 2020. The A-Lister is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show next month and she was crowned a star fashion campaign for Versace, Guess and Coach in the spring of 20.

Robert De Niro is receiving the SAG Life Achievement Award tonight for his longstanding contributions to the entertainment industry. Other stars who could come home with statuettes are Leonardo DiCaprio, Lupita Nyong’o, Scarlett Johansson and Joaquin Phoenix.

