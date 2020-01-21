advertisement

When I was working as a theater critic, I always remembered something that great playwright Tom Murphy said to me – the big question that every drama has to ask is: what is it about? It is the question we all have to ask ourselves as voters in the general election.

The problem is that the answer our political system is proposing is so contradictory. What is at stake suddenly seems to be very much and very little. There is so much on the table, but we are invited to treat the game as if we were playing for matches.

At one level, we all know what it’s about. Our species is in an existential crisis. The catastrophic failure of housing policy makes life considerably more difficult. The inability to access timely health care kills some people and leaves hundreds of thousands in preventable suffering. In almost every part of public space, from the armed forces to the universities, we see the consequences of state neglect. In addition, the political consequences of Brexit are only beginning to emerge – historical changes in the political architecture of these islands could result in the next decade.

But even though the stakes are so high, the competition as it is framed is very low. We are invited to choose between the outgoing Taoiseach and the outgoing opposition leader who held him in power. We get two slightly different variants of the same center-right policy of continuity. And if anything, the differences between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are smaller than in the almost one hundred year history of civil war policy.

This is the great strength of Irish politics. It is stable and predictable. It has withstood enormous social changes

The wedge problems they used to share – Northern Ireland politics, attitudes to social liberalism – have been blunted by consensus. Try to explain to an interested foreigner what would change if Micheál Martin were taoiseach instead of Leo Varadkar, and you come across marginal differences.

Attitude to risk

At the heart of this contradiction between content and form of choice is our willingness to take risks. We like to see ourselves as resourceful and free-spirited people. But we have developed what is perhaps the most risk-averse political system in the democratic world. The last really big risk the Irish electorate took was in 1932 when it took Fianna Fáil out of the cold and made her the new natural ruling party. It was a pretty brave move that brought the losers of the still raw civil war to power. Éamon de Valera promised radical constitutional, economic and social change. The stakes were very high and the voters took the risk.

Éamon de Valera: “Promised radical constitutional, economic and social change”. File photo: General Photographic Agency / Getty Images

But that was 88 years ago – a whole long life. Since then, the same political duopoly has been in power. The risk was almost eliminated from the system. This is the great strength of Irish politics. It is stable and predictable. It has endured tremendous social change and survived the problems, mass migration, and repeated periods of recovery. But this is also the great weakness of Irish politics. In politics, as in everything, there is a relationship between risk and reward. Little risk means little reward. Voter turnout remains low, even if the real risks are very high. Not much is dared – but not much is gained.

Risk aversion is becoming increasingly risky. In a very unstable world, your desire to avoid change does not mean that you will avoid change

This culture of risk aversion survived because the voters chose it. However, there are two good reasons to believe that time is running out. First, their democratic legitimacy is waning.

When more than 80 percent of voters supported Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, there was no denying that the Irish people wanted it. Now the two parties will likely get around 55 percent of the vote. However, the system says that the only real decision to be made about the government is within this 55 percent: Micheál or Leo? It is a way to shape the elections that leaves almost half of the voters cold.

Even more risky

The second reason to assume that security policy comes first is more paradoxical. The fact is that risk aversion is becoming increasingly risky. In a very unstable world, your desire to avoid change does not mean that you will avoid change. We are in an era, not just for Ireland but for humanity, in which radical transformation is the only sure way. Continuity is a danger. More of that is the recipe for disaster. And on a more parochial level, we know that political continuity has not produced the goods.

The great advantage of the consensus should be that medium and long-term strategies in areas such as health, housing and child poverty can be implemented, since policies only change in a very narrow range of options. But they are not. This is the other paradox: real continuity in the sense of real long-term planning would be a radical departure.

Declan Kiberd described the Irish as “apple treats” – if we had been in the Garden of Eden, we would have given the apple a careful little lick. Sooner or later we have to bite the apple.

