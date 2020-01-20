advertisement

A generator is used to light an Angus housing estate that has been plunged into darkness.

The temporary relocation of lighting follows security concerns of residents left in the dark after recent reports of door and door knocking crimes in Arbroath.

A member of the public crashed into the control pillar, which turned off the lampposts of the entire development of Monarch Rise.

Scottish police are aware of the incident.

The subdivision.

Stewart Milne Homes accused a utility company of delaying the restart of the lampposts.

A spokesperson for Stewart Milne Homes said, “Since we learned about the problem, we have worked to resolve it.

“Unfortunately, the control pillar has to be permanently repaired by the utility company and we have been in contact with them.

“They don’t classify it as an emergency, but we do push them to give us an indication of the time frame for repair work to be done as quickly as possible.”

“We recognize that this is a major concern for our residents and others nearby and that is why we have explored all practical measures to turn the lights back on.

“To ensure the safety and security of our residents, we have put in place a temporary solution until the repairs can be made.”

Councilor Lois Speed.

Arbroath East and Lunan’s independent consultant Lois Speed ​​said they have received complaints that the route is being left in the dark.

She now wants Stewart Milne Homes and the utility to turn on the lights as soon as possible.

“Following complaints, I traveled the route that was cut,” she said.

“It was in total darkness.

“It would not have been visible to the drivers and I can fully understand the residents’ concerns about the delay.

“I contacted Stewart Milne Homes and explained the impact it has.

“It is extremely disappointing that these essential repairs were not completed more quickly, especially when there have been recent reports of interior door crimes and door handle disturbances in the region.

“I urge residents and drivers to be alert and to be very careful.

“Everyone’s safety is essential and these issues must now be resolved urgently.”

Earlier this month, residents of Arbroath issued a warning after “trying” their door handles during the holidays.

Several homes in the city have been targeted, with at least three residents alerting others to potential burglaries by posting online.

Door handle attempts have been made on Largo Street and Andrew Barton Street.

