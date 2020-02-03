advertisement

As seen on SOHH.com – follow @sohh @sohhdotcom

Love & Hip Hop Couple Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena are the proud parents of a new mini-me together. The music couple announced the birth of their newborn baby girl.

Key facts: On Monday, Safaree went to Instagram to share a glimpse of her daughter.

advertisement

On a related note: In the past few days, Mena has released a ton of looks on her huge baby bump.

Wait, there is more: In 2019, Erica and Safaree announced their pregnancy news.

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels announced their expectations last year. The celebrity couple confirmed their family’s expansion after fans found out that Erica was pregnant and started spreading the word. Erica admitted that the way she and Safaree shared the news of their wait did not go as planned, as they responded to rumors and did not make a big reveal. However, Erica and Safaree were delighted to share the news of their growing family. (BCK online)

Before you leave: In early January 2020, Erica released details about her state of mind during pregnancy.

advertisement