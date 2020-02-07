“Love & Hip Hop” star Safaree Samuels is here revealing great secrets. The rap artist has revealed the discreet secret of reversing his newborn daughter’s frown.
Key facts: This week, Safaree went to her Instagram page to share epic images of himself crunching at her mini-self and immediately stopping her tears.
#PressPlay: # TSRDaddyDuties– # Safaree already knows how to stop her little girl from crying #NewDadClub #CutenessOverload
Key details: Safaree shared the first glimpse of her daughter on Monday.
These past 24 hours have been an adventure to say the least !! I am now part of the #girldad club. Perfection is there #safaree
Safaree gets me the best @doseofroses
Our rainbow baby @lolamelani
You are pregnant and you are powerful. You are daring and you are beautiful. Go ahead in your daring, in your beauty and in your contentment. Trust your body to be born and know that the collective power of women around the world will be with you 9 months captured by the great @lolamelani
Eleven months pregnant and WHAT !!! fit: @poshbyv
Wait, there is more: In 2019, Safaree and his wife Erica Mena announced her pregnancy news.
Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels announced their expectations last year. The celebrity couple confirmed their family’s expansion after fans found out that Erica was pregnant and started spreading the word. Erica admitted that the way she and Safaree shared the news of their wait did not go as planned, as they responded to rumors and did not make a big reveal. However, Erica and Safaree were delighted to share the news of their growing family. (BCK online)
Before you leave: In early January 2020, Erica released details about her state of mind during pregnancy.
I have 175 pounds. My heartburn is still on. My back remains sore. I can no longer sleep lying fully. I always want soft frozen donuts. I get kicked over and over by her. I’m always more comfortable in heels than in moccasins. So yes, if I feel like I’m forever pregnant – You can’t imagine what it was like for me. Fit: @hotmiamistyles
