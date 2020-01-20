advertisement

Ashish Devani, director of sales and marketing, Sadolin Uganda (R), presenting the painting to UPDF spokesman, Brigadier-General Richard Karemire, Monday (PHOTO / courtesy)

KAMPALA – Defense Spokesman, Brigadier General Richard Karemire, on behalf of the Chief of the Armed Forces, General David Muhoozi, received a painting worth twenty-seven million shillings on Monday January 20 (UGX 27m ) from Sadolin in Uganda.

Sadolin Uganda gave the donation to their Namanve branch as a sign of partnership with the UPDF during the Tarehe Sita celebrations to be held in the Greater Luweero region.

Brig Karemire thanked Sadolin Uganda for his continued support not only to the UPDF but also to the national economy.

Brigadier-General Richard Karemire speaking on Monday while receiving paint from Sadolin Uganda (PHOTO / courtesy).

He said that Sadolin Uganda was not donating to the UPDF for the first time but that it had done so during the previous celebration which had taken place in the Acholi subregion.

“As UPDF, we appreciate the partnership we have established and we are committed to continuing to work closely with you,” said Brig Karemire.

He said the paint will be used to renovate schools and health centers that have been set aside for civil-military activities during Defense Forces week.

Mr. Ashish Devani, Director of Sales and Marketing, Sadolin Uganda, congratulated the UPDF for maintaining good relations with the people and ensuring the security of the country.

He said that as part of their corporate social responsibility, they believed it was wise to contribute to the building of the nation by donating items to the UPDF to be used in the 39th Tarehe celebrations. Sita.

