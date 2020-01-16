advertisement

An annoying silence fell on Canada’s university campuses Wednesday as institutions honored the 176 lives lost in a plane crash in Iran last week.

Many students, faculty and researchers from more than a dozen Canadian universities were among those who died when the flight of Ukraine International Airlines to Ukraine was shot down by the Iranian military.

Several hundred mourners gathered at the University of Waterloo in Ontario to pay homage to two doctoral students – Marzieh (Mari) Foroutan, who was in the environmental faculty, Mansour Esfahani, of the engineering faculty – and three alumni.

“We have lost so much life and love,” said Feridun Hamdullahpur, the university’s president.

Alireza Mohamadizadeh, a doctoral student in doctoral engineering, went to high school with Esfahani in Iran as an 11-year-old in 2002. He described Esfahani as an intelligent man who as a teenager ranked 200 among 600,000 applicants in entrance exams at a university in the country.

After completing his master’s degree at Sharif University of Technology, one of Iran’s top schools, Esfahan entered the prestigious doctoral engineering program at the University of Waterloo.

The pair had lost touch for years before falling between each other at a Waterloo bus stop, he said.

“It was like there was no distance between us for years past,” Mohamadizadeh said. “He reminded all the teachers and their high school employees that I couldn’t stop myself from laughing.”

Esfahan had “so many sweet plans for his love life,” he said, and left Canada on December 10 to prepare for his wedding on holiday. After the wedding, his wife remained in Iran.

“She was ready to join him in February and start a new life here in Canada with Mansour. He never said goodbye.”

In Edmonton, a handful of students gathered in a room at the University of Alberta, set aside for grief counseling. The school lost 10 people in the crash, including two professors and a number of graduate students.

Asal Andarzipour, president of the University’s Iranian Students Association, said she wished to be with others who grieve.

“Silence is helpful,” she said outside the room. “It means a lot to us to hear that all the universities across Canada are coming together to take this moment.”

Students at the University of Toronto fell silent at 1 p.m. to remember eight school-related people, including six students.

About 100 students stood to mark the moment in a first-year computer science class as they looked at the names of the eight accident victims projected on a screen in the front of the room.

The school also announced on Wednesday the creation of a scholarship fund for international students from Iran, or students of any background attending Iranian studies.

